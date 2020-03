View this post on Instagram

Today we are closing our doors temporarily and concentrating our efforts to cook for people on the front line including police and NHS workers in our neighbourhood. We will offer a free takeaway and delivery service using produce from suppliers and restaurants who are closing down to help others. Please email [email protected] for information (numbers are limited). . We are also joining forces with our chef friends in their campaigns to help others and use our skills to bring positivity and support. Stay tuned. . While this is a devastating time for everyone, we are going to do what we can to fight back for as long as we can and are allowed to. . I also promise everyone that Core will be back with our team with renewed energy and drive like never before as soon as we can!! Clare