ser·en·dip·i·ty serənˈdipədē/ noun the occurrence and development of events by chance in a happy or beneficial way. I had to google this word last year because I kept seeing #serendipity on social media. While photographing this group of people I only realized what had happened after taking the picture. . . . . . . . #balkancollective #myspc17 #life_is_street #challengerstreets #pocket_streetlife #ourstreets #storyofthestreet #photo_collective #everybodystreet #worldstreetfeature #everydayeverywhere #street_photo_club #streetleaks #capturestreets #thestreetphotographyhub #streetphotographers #spi_light #streetphoto #picoftheday #spjstreets #lensonstreets #faces_of_streets #featstreeture #lacalleesnuestracolectivo #StreetLife_Award #lensculturestreets #myfeatureshoot #streetphotographyworldwide #spicollective

A post shared by Niki Gleoudi (@nikigle) on Jul 7, 2017 at 7:57am PDT