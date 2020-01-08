Η Σελένα Γκόμεζ πόζαρε για το ετήσιο τεύχος Talents & Legends του WSJ. Magazine, όπου μίλησε ανοιχτά για τα προβλήματα ψυχικής υγείας που αντιμετωπίζει αλλά και την προσωπική της ζωή.
«Είχα χαμηλή αυτοεκτίμηση και αυτό είναι κάτι που δουλεύω συνεχώς. Αλλά πλέον νιώθω πολύ δυνατή επειδή έμαθα πάρα πολλά για όσα συνέβαιναν πνευματικά. Οι κορυφώσεις μου ήταν πολύ έντονες αλλά όταν ένιωθα χάλια, αυτό μπορούσε σε φάσεις να μου κρατήσει για εβδομάδες»,λέει η 27χρονη ηθοποιός.
Έχοντας δουλέψει τον εαυτό της με ψυχοθεραπευτές για έξι χρόνια και αναζητώντας επαγγελματική βοήθεια σε ειδικές κλινικές, η Σελένα Γκόμεζ παραδέχθηκε πως πλέον ξέρει τι της συμβαίνει ψυχολογικά. «Ανακάλυψα πως υποφέρω από προβλήματα ψυχικής υγείας. Και ειλικρινά αυτό ήταν ανακούφιση. Συνειδητοποίησα πως υπήρχε τρόπος να πάρω βοήθεια και να βρω ανθρώπους που να εμπιστεύομαι. Πήρα τα σωστά φάρμακα και η ζωή μου έχει αλλάξει εντελώς», λέει στη συνέντευξή της.
Και παρόλο που πολλοί έχουν συνδέσει το όνομά της με τον πρώην σύντροφό της, Τζάστιν Μπίμπερ, από τα λεγόμενά της είναι ξεκάθαρο πως πλέον είναι έτοιμη να προχωρήσει. «Χρειάζομαι χρόνο για τον εαυτό μου. Λατρεύω να πηγαίνω στο δωμάτιό μου στο τέλος της μέρας, εγώ και ο σκύλος μου. Είμαι ελεύθερη εδώ και δυο χρόνια. Είμαι εντάξει με αυτό», εξήγησε η τραγουδίστρια.
