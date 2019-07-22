Ο Βαλ Κίλμερ ήταν ένας από τους ομιλητές του Novus Summit των Ηνωμένων Εθνών, μιας διοργάνωσης με στόχο την ένωση επιστήμης, τεχνολογίας και καινοτομίας για βιώσιμες λύσεις.
Ο 59χρονος ηθοποιός βρέθηκε στη Νέα Υόρκη για την εκδήλωση, όπου έδωσε ομιλία λίγο πριν βραβευτεί για το έργο του με το TwainMania Foundation, μια φιλανθρωπική οργάνωση με σκοπό «να χρησιμοποιήσει την τέχνη και την εκπαίδευση για να εμπνεύσει άτομα κάθε υπόβαθρου και ηλικίας να μάθουν τι σημαίνει να είσαι Αμερικανός».
Ο Βαλ Κίλμερ είχε ανακοινώσει την συμμετοχή του τον προηγούμενο μήνα μέσω Instagram. «Οι τελευταίες 72 ώρες υπήρξαν οι εντονότερες της ζωής μου. Και να 'μαστε. Ετοιμάζομαι να μιλήσω τον Ιούλιο στα Ηνωμένα Έθνη για να δείξω πώς το TwainMania Foundation θα βοηθήσει φέρνοντας συμπόνοια, ανοχή και μόρφωση σε σχολεία όλης της Αμερικής», είχε γράψει σε μήνυμά του ο διάσημος ηθοποιός.
One of my favorite moments at yesterday's @novussummit @UN was hearing about new projects from @valkilmer , whose roles inspire my personality - to be Chris Knight instead of Mitch Taylor, intense like Danny Parker of Salton Sea, cool like Doc Holliday, mysterious like The Saint. pic.twitter.com/iTi6bybK4I— Aaron Sylvan (@aaronsylvan) July 21, 2019
Heard from @valkilmer about philanthropy (pushing through vocal challenges to speak), & from star of the Avatar sequels @OonaCC (who aside from being an actor in her own right is also the granddaughter of Charlie Chaplin!) about a more holistic, humanistic future. #SDGMoonshots pic.twitter.com/hanCGs6sdZ— Kate O'Neill (@kateo) July 20, 2019
Η παρουσία του στην εκδήλωση έγινε θέμα σε πολλά ξένα μέσω ενημέρωσης, που σχολίασαν πως ο ηθοποιός διανύει μια καλή περίοδο στη ζωή του, καθώς το Σάββατο εμφανίστηκε χαμογελαστός και ευδιάθετος. Ο Βαλ Κίλμερ πόζαρε στις κάμερες φορώντας ένα γκρι κοστούμι με ροζ πουκάμισα, μια σειρά από μεγάλα κολιέ στον λαιμό και ένα μαντήλι, το οποίο έκρυβε τις ουλές από την μάχη του με τον καρκίνο στον λαιμό.
Ο γνωστός ηθοποιός και πατέρας δυο παιδιών είχε αρνηθεί στο παρελθόν πως πάσχει από καρκίνο, διαψεύδοντας μέσω Twitter το 2015 τις σχετικές φήμες που κυκλοφόρησαν. Ωστόσο το 2017, σε συνέντευξή του στο The Hollywood Reporter, αποκάλυψε πως δίνει μάχη με τον καρκίνο στο λαιμό, ενώ υποβλήθηκε επίσης σε τραχειοστομία, που του έχει δημιουργήσει βραχνή φωνή και αναπνευστικά προβλήματα.
View this post on Instagram
In all of my life, all I have ever wanted to do is to use art to educate. As an actor this materializes in the effort to always be entertaining and with flair. Building on that notion, I've always strived to deliver the qualities that my characters had to possess and for a good many, somehow they have lived on. I reckon it is because I have never failed to find a deep and absolutely committed truth that I could believe in and respect. This same dedication is what I have brought to the @twainmania - along with Brad and Dom, who have dedicated their lives to proving there is an inspiration in education that this kind of curriculum will be the litmus test. Last night we got to share our know-how and spirit and plan to prove it right here in Los Angeles, if you give us the chance. Though we can only achieve this nationally, with like-minded believers like you. I can't thank all my friends, who manage to join me, enough. Sanam de Loren of @delorendesign and @santiagoarana with The Agency, sincere gratitude for welcoming me and my guests to your Sky Lane house. And thank YOU for taking your time read this. I hope you’ll take a moment to support this crucial cause. Let's bring empathy, tolerance and literacy to schools together. Learn more and consider a donation by going to the link in my bio and tapping on TwainMania Foundation