i proudly share with you here photos and some words from me and arca , whom i had one of the most magical musical collaboration of my life with... we had shied away from capturing this in an image , somehow crystallising it into a still was scary , unsurmountable to try to capture how it felt like in our hearts . but i think the magnificent mert and marcus mastered it wonderfully , especially because a certain virus ensured that we did it from 3 different countries . we overcame the harness of distance and i hope some of our spirit is there busily communicating with you .....⁣ ⁣ love and ⁣ ⁣ warmthness⁣ ⁣ björk