View this post on Instagram

Park View / Paul Soto are pleased to participate in Art Basel’s first iteration of Online Viewing Rooms. The platform goes live next week, with access by invitation March 18 to 20, and to the public from March 20 – 25. We are proud to exhibit a selection of recent works by #MattPaweski, including “EXTRUSION,” pictured here. Link in our bio for more information. #ArtBaselOVR @m_paweski @paulsoto_net @artbasel –– The gallery is presenting a suite of recent sculptures by Matt Paweski. The artist, based in Los Angeles, deals with functionality in his works, which are abstract forms that bear resemblances to constituent parts of machines and industrial structures, decommissioned and aestheticized. … Matt Paweski's works are constructed, assembled, and painted by hand, based on standardized processes and measurements organized by Paweski in the studio, which are adapted according to his intuition in the moment. The works embrace the artifice of the American West while also willfully obscuring their purposes within the parameters of abstraction. … His latest works give the appearance of machine parts severed and then embellished, lifeless forms given new vitality. Their disabled quality assumes a functionality that the objects reject by their muteness. They escape the potential enslavement to design and operation by being presented statue-like, laid bare and to be witnessed. Their scale asks to be engaged by the whole body and also by the hand, to be observed like remainders still pulsing with formal life energy. That energy is not in service to us, but to its own self. The parts become whole and alive as they evade understanding, shattering any sense of stability or completion, and producing a sense of wonder. –– Image: Matt Paweski “EXTRUSION,” 2020 Aluminum, aluminum rivets, rubber, vinyl paint 15 x 24 x 24 inches (38.1 x 60.9 x 60.9 cm) –– Art Basel Online Viewing Room Matt Paweski March 18 – 25, 2020 @artbasel #artbaselovr