Για πρώτη φορά στην ιστορία της, η Art Basel μετέφερε τις δραστηριότητές της διαδικτυακά, μετά την ακύρωση της φετινής διοργάνωσης του Χονγκ Κονγκ κι ενόσω οι διοργανωτές εξετάζουν και την αναβολή της επερχόμενης φουάρ σύγχρονης τέχνης της Βασιλείας.
Η Art Basel είναι η μεγαλύτερη φουάρ σύγχρονης τέχνης παγκοσμίως. Εκατοντάδες γκαλερί από όλο τον κόσμο συμμετέχουν στις διοργανώσεις της που διεξάγονται ετησίως στη Βασιλεία της Ελβετίας, στο Μαϊάμι των ΗΠΑ και στο Χονγκ Κονγκ.
Διαθέτοντας μια ιστορία 50 ετών κι έχοντας ιδρυθεί το 1970 από τους γκαλερίστες Ernst Beyeler, Trudl Bruckner και Balz Hilt, η περσινή φουάρ της Βασιλείας, με επικεφαλής τον Marc Spiegler, συγκέντρωσε 93.000 επισκέπτες σε διάστημα έξι ημερών. Συμμετείχαν 290 γκαλερί από 35 χώρες, παρουσιάζοντας τα έργα 4.000 καλλιτεχνών. Διεθνείς συλλέκτες, εκπρόσωποι 400 μουσείων και πολιτιστικών ιδρυμάτων απ' όλο τον κόσμο, αλλά και σπουδαστές τέχνης βρέθηκαν στη διοργάνωση, καθώς κάθε χρόνο, εκτός από πλατφόρμα παρουσίασης και πώλησης τέχνης στο κοινό, η Art Basel λειτουργεί και ως πόλος έλξης ενός μεγάλου κι ετερόκλητου κοινού.
Οι φετινές διοργανώσεις της Art Basel βέβαια επηρεάζονται κι αυτές, όπως και κάθε πολιτιστικό event, από την πανδημία του κορωνοϊόυ. Με προγραμματισμένες ημερομηνίες διεξαγωγής το διάστημα μεταξύ 18 έως 21 Ιουνίου, οι διοργανωτές της 50ής επετειακής Art Basel της Βασιλείας έχουν ήδη δηλώσει ότι εξετάζουν το γεγονός να αναβάλουν τη φετινή διοργάνωση για το φθινόπωρο.
«Εξετάζουμε προσεκτικά την εξάπλωση του ιού από τα πρώτα στάδια και εξακολουθούμε να λαμβάνουμε υπόψη πολύ σοβαρά την κατάσταση που διαμορφώνεται. Η υγεία και η ασφάλεια όλων μας είναι η πρώτη μας προτεραιότητα και θα ληφθούν όλα τα απαραίτητα μέτρα» αναφέρει η επίσημη ανακοίνωση. Εκπρόσωπος της Art Basel δήλωσε ότι προς το παρόν καμία από τις 288 συμμετέχουσες γκαλερί δεν έχει αποσυρθεί από τη διοργάνωση. Μάλιστα, ανάμεσα στις γκαλερί που έχουν επιβεβαιώσει τη συμμετοχή τους και προέρχονται από 35 διαφορετικές χώρες, συναντάμε φέτος τις Bernier/Eliades και Gagosian που διαθέτουν και αθηναϊκά παραρτήματα.
Αξίζει να σημειωθεί ότι η πανδημία του κορωνοϊού οδήγησε τους διοργανωτές να ακυρώσουν τη φετινή Art Basel του Χονγκ Κονγκ που ήταν προγραμματισμένη να διεξαχθεί στις αρχές του τρέχοντος μήνα. Αντ' αυτής, δημιουργήθηκε για πρώτη φορά στην ιστορία της μια «εικονική» online version με viewing rooms που οι ενδιαφερόμενοι και το κοινό μπορούν να επισκεφθούν διαδικτυακά, έπειτα από log-in, εδώ και μερικές μέρες. Εκεί μπορούν να δουν (και να αγοράσουν) το μεγαλύτερο μέρος των συλλογών που επρόκειτο να εκτεθούν, μέχρι τις 25 Μαρτίου.
Ανάμεσα στα ονόματα των διάσημων καλλιτεχνών, έργα των οποίων εκτίθενται στα viewing rooms, συναντάμε κι αυτό της Yayoi Kusama. Τα τεράστια ψυχεδελικά installations με τους καθρέπτες και τα γλυπτά της Γιαπωνέζας καλλιτέχνιδος συγκαταλέγονται ανάμεσα στα πιο δημοφιλή και πολυφωτογραφημένα έργα σύγχρονης τέχνης των τελευταίων δεκαετιών. Στη διαδικτυακή βερσιόν της Art Basel οι επισκέπτες θα βρουν το infinity room με τίτλο «Life Shines On», από την Ota Fine Arts, μια γκαλερί που διαθέτει παραρτήματα σε Τόκιο, Σανγκάη και Σιγκαπούρη. Πρόκειται για ένα από τα μικρότερα σε διαστάσεις infinity rooms της Kusama, αφού έχει μόλις δύο μέτρα ύψος και δύο μέτρα βάθος, ωστόσο η εμπειρία θέασής του είναι μαγική.
Παρακάτω μπορείτε να δείτε μερικά ακόμα από τα highlights, μέσα από το Instagram των γκαλερί που συμμετέχουν:
Park View/ Paul Soto (Λος Άντζελες)
Matt Paweski, EXTRUSION, 2020
Park View / Paul Soto are pleased to participate in Art Basel’s first iteration of Online Viewing Rooms. The platform goes live next week, with access by invitation March 18 to 20, and to the public from March 20 – 25. We are proud to exhibit a selection of recent works by #MattPaweski, including “EXTRUSION,” pictured here. Link in our bio for more information. #ArtBaselOVR @m_paweski @paulsoto_net @artbasel –– The gallery is presenting a suite of recent sculptures by Matt Paweski. The artist, based in Los Angeles, deals with functionality in his works, which are abstract forms that bear resemblances to constituent parts of machines and industrial structures, decommissioned and aestheticized. … Matt Paweski's works are constructed, assembled, and painted by hand, based on standardized processes and measurements organized by Paweski in the studio, which are adapted according to his intuition in the moment. The works embrace the artifice of the American West while also willfully obscuring their purposes within the parameters of abstraction. … His latest works give the appearance of machine parts severed and then embellished, lifeless forms given new vitality. Their disabled quality assumes a functionality that the objects reject by their muteness. They escape the potential enslavement to design and operation by being presented statue-like, laid bare and to be witnessed. Their scale asks to be engaged by the whole body and also by the hand, to be observed like remainders still pulsing with formal life energy. That energy is not in service to us, but to its own self. The parts become whole and alive as they evade understanding, shattering any sense of stability or completion, and producing a sense of wonder. –– Image: Matt Paweski “EXTRUSION,” 2020 Aluminum, aluminum rivets, rubber, vinyl paint 15 x 24 x 24 inches (38.1 x 60.9 x 60.9 cm) –– Art Basel Online Viewing Room Matt Paweski March 18 – 25, 2020 @artbasel #artbaselovr
Blum and Poe (Νέα Υόρκη, Λος Άντζελες, Τόκιο)
Kazumi Nakamura, Broken Hermitage 36 (Mt. Hayachine), 2018
Blum & Poe is pleased to announce our participation in Art Basel’s Online Viewing Rooms. This digital exhibition will feature works by Theodora Allen, Sam Durant, Aaron Garber-Maikovska, Mark Grotjahn, Julian Hoeber, Yukie Ishikawa, Friedrich Kunath, Mimi Lauter, Tony Lewis, Dave Muller, Kazumi Nakamura, Yoshitomo Nara, Asuka Anastacia Ogawa, and Kishio Suga — check back for new works uploaded throughout the fair ✨ VIP preview: March 18-20, 2020 Public days: March 20-25, 2020 Image: #KazumiNakamura, “Broken Hermitage 36 (Mt. Hayachine),” 2018, acrylic on cotton canvas #artbaselOVR @artbasel
kurimanzutto (Μεξικό & Νέα Υόρκη)
Gabriel Orozco, Secuencia Modular, 2016
Art Basel Online Viewing Room | kurimanzutto is pleased to participate in the first iteration of @ArtBasel’s new digital platform designed to connect galleries and collectors from around the world. #ArtBaselOVR launches on March 20 and remains live until March 25, with VIP preview days on the 18th and 19th. Our #ArtBasel OVR will feature works by: Abraham Cruzvillegas, Apichatpong Weerasethankul, Damián Ortega, Danh Vo, Gabriel Orozco, Haegue Yang, Iñaki Bonillas and Rirkrit Tiravanija #kurimanzutto #AbrahamCruzvillegas #ApichatpongWeerasethankul #DamiánOrtega #DanhVo #GabrielOrozco #HaegueYang #IñakiBonillas #RirkritTiravanija @autoconstruido @kickthemachine @damianortegastudio @yanghaegue @i.bonillas @freedomcannotbesimulated
Yuka Tsuruno Gallery (Τόκιο)
Tetsuro Kano, Every Part Unique, 2019
We are delighted to participate in Art Basel's inaugural edition of Online Viewing Rooms, starting on Wednesday, March 18, 2020. Our Online Viewing Room will feature Tetsuro Kano's solo show. Image: Tetsuro Kano, "Every Part Unique", 2019, 150 x 150 x 63 cm, mixed media (glass, wood, found objects) Photo by Ken Kato @ArtBasel #artbaselOVR #artbaselhongkong2020 #tetsurokano #contemporaryart #sculpture #installation #mobile #yukatsurunogallery #tokyo #japan
Galleria Continua (Σαν Τζιμινιάνο, Πεκίνο, Boissy-le-Châtel, Αβάνα)
Leandro Erlich, The Cloud (UK), 2016
Art Basel Online Viewing Rooms | #GalleriaContinua is pleased to participate in the first iteration of @ArtBasel’s new digital platform designed to connect galleries and collectors from around the world. _ #ArtBaselOVR launches on March 20, 6pm HKT / 11am CET / 5am EST, and remains live until March 25, with VIP Preview Days March 18 to March 20, 6pm HKT / 11am CET / 5am EST. Our #ArtBasel Online Viewing Room will feature the works of many artists such as Leandro Erlich (here in picture), Antony Gormley, Anish Kapoor, Michelangelo Pistoletto, Giovanni Ozzola and Pascale Marthine Tayou ! _ To view and inquire about available works, visit artbasel.com/viewing-rooms. (link in bio) _ Artwork: Leandro Erlich, ‘The Cloud (UK)’ (2016), ultra clear glass, ceramic ink, wood, light 199,5 x 205 x 81 cm _ #GalleriaContinua #GalleriaContinua30 #LeandroErlich #ArtBasel #ArtBaselOVR @ArtBasel @leandroerlichofficial
Marian Goodman Gallery (Νέα Υόρκη, Λονδίνο, Παρίσι)
Hiroshi Sugimoto, Bay of Sagami, Atami, 1997
MGG is participating in the @artbasel Hong Kong Online Viewing Room next week.⠀ ⠀ We will feature "Bay of Sagami, Atami, 1997," by Hiroshi Sugimoto, along with works by Nairy Baghramian, John Baldessari, Maurizio Cattelan, Tony Cragg, Cerith Wyn Evans, Gerhard Richter, Adrián Villar Rojas, Lawrence Weiner and Yang Fudong.⠀ ⠀ The viewing room is open to the public beginning on 20 March (6 pm HKT / 11 am CET / 5 am EST); with the VIP preview from 18 March (6 pm HKT / 11am CET / 5 am EST.) We will share the link when it goes live. ⠀ #artbaselOVR #NairyBaghramian #JohnBaldessari #MaurizioCattelan #TonyCragg #CerithWynEvans #GerhardRichter #AdrianVillarRojas #LawrenceWeiner #YangFudong
Gavin Brown's enterprise (Νέα Υόρκη, Ρώμη)
Rob Pruitt, Lady with an Ermine Out of Frame, 2020
We are pleased to announce our participation in Art Basel Hong Kong’s Online Viewing Rooms, @artbasel’s new digital platform. Our presentation launches to the public on Friday, March 20th through March 25th with VIP Preview days opening Wednesday, March 18th-19th. We will feature selected works by Uri Aran, Udomsak Krisanamis, Rob Pruitt, and Rirkrit Tiravanija. #artbaselOVR #uriaran #udomsakkrisanamis #robpruitt #rirkrittiravanija #gbe Image: Rob Pruitt, “Lady with an Ermine Out of Frame,” 2020.
Tokyo Gallery + BTAP (Τόκιο, Πεκίνο)
Park Seo-Bo, Ecriture No.060514, 2006
東京画廊 + BTAPは第一回目となるArt Basel Online Viewing Room 2020に参加致します。 #阿部展也、#比田井南谷、#李鎮雨、#李禹煥、#朴栖甫、#関根美夫、#菅木志雄、#宇野雪村 の作品を展示致します。 会期：2020年3月20日 (金) ー 3月25日 (水) プライベートプレビュー：2020年3月18日 (水) ー 3月19日 (木) ー Tokyo Gallery + BTAP is pleased to participate in the first edition of @artbasel Online Viewing Rooms. We will present works by Abe Nobuya, Hidai Nankoku, Sekine Yoshio, #sugakishio, Uno Sesson, @parkseobo, #leeufan and Lee Jin Woo. Public View: March 20 (fri) – 25 (wed), 2020 VIP Preview: March 18 (wed) - 19 (thu), 2020 For more information, please visit the link below: https://www.artbasel.com/viewing-rooms #artbaselhongkong #onlineviewingroom #前衛書 #monoha #gutai #dansaekhwa #銀座 #東京 #ArtBaselOVR
Galerie Emanuel Layr (Βιέννη, Ρώμη)
Cécile B. Evans, I had a dream I was sleeping (Gloria's window), 2018
Art Basel Online Viewing Rooms | We are pleased to participate in the first iteration of @ArtBasel’s new digital platform designed to connect galleries and collectors from around the world. #ArtBaselOVR launches on March 20, 6pm HKT / 11am CET / 5am EST, and remains live until March 25, with VIP Preview Days March 18 to March 20, 6pm HKT / 11am CET / 5am EST. Our #ArtBasel Online Viewing Room will feature works by Cécile B. Evans #CécileBEvans To view and inquire about available works, visit artbasel.com/viewing-rooms or get in touch at [email protected] [Image credit: Cécile B. Evans, I had a dream I was sleeping (Gloria's window), 2018, Life sized model, printed canvas, Duratrans print, LCD screen, acrylic (wall mounted or suspended) 224.5 x 200 x 16.5 cm, Installation view FRAC Lorraine, 2019] #CécileBEvans #AmosWorld
Hive Center for Contemporary Art (Πεκίνο, Σενζέν)
Chenyu Gong, 龚 辰宇, Idol-Sailor | 偶像-海员 , 2020
Chenyu Gong, 龚 辰宇 Idol-Sailor | 偶像-海员 2020 Oil on canvas | 布面油画 200 x 150cm Herman Melville’s Moby-Dick has not only inspired Gong Chenyu on the subject matter of his art but, more importantly, ignited his romantic imagination of obsessive belief. In the opinion of Gong Chenyu, it’s actually belief that makes an idol what it is, and such images often have to do with certain symbols. In Idol-Sailor, an interplay forms between the “cross” made of the wave, rope and winching sailor and the cross on the mountain in the right part of the work, so we have a romantic scene of sadness. Different from other pieces in the “Idol” series, the story about the whale gets to the artist more spiritually. For a good painter, it seems that one’s own belief can also be constructed by studying beliefs from different time and space. It’d also allow Gong Chenyu to reshape himself gradually. #ArtBaselOVR #ArtBasel #hiveartcenter #GongChenyu #Emergingartist#chinesecontemporaryart #contemporaryart #artbaselhongkong
Galerie Eva Presenhuber (Ζυρίχη, Νέα Υόρκη)
Karen Kilimnik, Bluebirds over Belgium, 1998
We are pleased to participate in the first iteration of @ArtBasel’s new digital platform designed to connect galleries and collectors from around the world. . #ArtBaselOVR launches on March 20, 6 pm HKT / 11 am CET / 6 am EST, and remains live until March 25, with VIP Preview Days March 18 to March 20, 6 pm HKT / 11 am CET / 6 am EST. . Our #ArtBasel Online Viewing Room will feature new and significant works by gallery artists Doug Aitken, Sam Falls, Wyatt Kahn, Karen Kilimnik, Ugo Rondinone, Steven Shearer, Josh Smith, and Michael Williams. . #KarenKilimnik, Bluebirds over Belgium, 1998 © Karen Kilimnik . #GalerieEvaPresenhuber #EvaPresenhuber #ArtBaselHongKong . Photo: Stefan Altenburger
Esther Schipper (Βερολίνο)
Ann Veronica Janssens, Blue Glass Roll (405), 2017
Esther Schipper is delighted to announce our participation in Art Basel's first iteration of their Online Viewing Rooms, a new digital platform designed to connect galleries and collectors from around the world. #artbaselOVR launches on March 20, 2020 through March 25, 2020, with VIP preview days on the 18th and 19th. Our Art Basel Hong Kong Online Viewing Room will feature works by Martin Boyce, Angela Bulloch, Simon Fujiwara, Ryan Gander, General Idea, Liam Gillick, Ann Veronica Janssens, Philippe Parreno, Ugo Rondinone, and Tao Hui. Image: Ann Veronica Janssens, Blue Glass Roll (405), 2017 © VG Bild-Kunst, Bonn, 2020 Photo © Andrea Rossetti
Regen Projects (Λος Άντζελες)
Elliott Hundley, Laertes III, 2020
Regen Projects is pleased to participate in the first iteration of the new @artbasel digital platform, #ArtBaselOVR. Beginning March 20 at 5 am EST, view our presentation of works by gallery artists including Elliott Hundley, Wolfgang Tillmans, Walead Beshty, Theaster Gates, Alex Hubbard, Anish Kapoor, Liz Larner, Marilyn Minter, Raymond Pettibon, and Lari Pittman, among others. The online viewing room will remain live until March 25, with VIP Preview Days beginning March 18. #ArtBasel #WaleadBeshty #TheasterGates @theastergates #AlexHubbard @alexhubbard_alexhubbard #ElliottHundley @elliotthundley #AnishKapoor @dirty_corner #LizLarner #MarilynMinter @marilynminter #RaymondPettibon @raydog699 #LariPittman #WolfgangTillmans @wolfgang_tillmans #RegenProjects
Gallery Kogure (Τόκιο)
Noboru Takayama, Underground Zoo, 1979
Art Basel Online Viewing Rooms | GALERY KOGURE is pleased to participate in the first iteration of @ArtBasel’s new digital platform designed to connect galleries and collectors from around the world. #ArtBaselOVR launches on March 20 and remains live until March 25, with VIP Preview Days on the 18th and 19th. Our #ArtBasel Online Viewing Room will feature Noboru Takayama, a representative #monoha artist. To view and inquire about available works, visit artbasel.com/viewing-rooms. (link in bio) image caption: Underground Zoo #gallerykogure #ギャラリー小暮 #高山登 #モノ派 #アートバーゼル香港
Chambers Fine Art (Νέα Υόρκη, Πεκίνο)
Wu Jian'an, 500 Brushstrokes #68, 2019
Art Basel Online Viewing Room | Chambers Fine Art is pleased to participate in the first iteration of @artbasel digital platform designed to connect galleries and collectors from around the world. . We will present the work of three generations of artists – Fu Xiaotong, Ho Sintung, Pixy Liao, Wang Dongling, Wang Gongyi, Wu Jian’an, Yan Shanchun and Zhao Zhao. . Art Basel OVR #artbaselovr launches on March 20, 6pm HKT / 11am CET / 5am EST, and remains live until March 25, with VIP Preview Days on March 18 to March 20, 6pm HKT / 11am CET / 5am EST. . To view and inquire about available works, visit: https://www.artbasel.com/viewing-rooms . Artwork: Wu Jian’an. “500 Brushstrokes #68,” 2019. Ink, watercolor, paper cut and collage on Xuan paper. 110 x 84 cm ( 43 3/8 x 33 in). Photo courtesy of the artist and Chambers Fine Art.
Barbara Wien (Βερολίνο)
Haegue Yang, Spin and Lint – Organic Onions, 500 g, 2018
Barbara Wien is pleased to participate in the first iteration of Art Basel Online Viewing Rooms - Art Basel’s new digital platform designed to connect galleries and collectors from around the world. #ArtBaselOVR launches on March 20 and remains live until March 25, with VIP Preview Days on March 18 and 19. Our #ArtBasel Online Viewing Room „Quick City“ will feature new work by Nina Canell, Ester Fleckner, Ian Kiaer, Kim Yong-Ik, Elisabeth Neudörfl and Haegue Yang. To view and inquire about available works, please visit https://www.artbasel.com/viewing-rooms and https://www.artbasel.com/catalog/gallery/1667/Barbara-Wien. The images show a selection of details from lacquer paintings by Haegue Yang. @ArtBasel @ester.fleckner @bildangelegenheit @yanghaegue #ninacanell #esterfleckner #iankiaer #kimyongik #elisabethneudörfl #elisabethneudoerfl #haegueyang #contemporaryart #sculpture #painting #lacquerpainting #photography #woodcut #artbaselhongkong #artbaselovr #barbarawien #koreanart #koreanartist #silkscreen #silkscreenprint
