ΕΞΟΜΟΛΟΓΗΣΕΙΣ
ΒΓΑΛΕ ΑΠΟ ΜΕΣΑ ΣΟΥ Ο,ΤΙ ΚΡΥΒΕΙΣ Ή ΦΟΒΑΣΑΙ ΝΑ ΠΑΡΑΔΕΧΤΕΙΣ.
Όλοι έχουμε πράγματα που θέλουμε να τα βγάλουμε από μέσα μας. Αλλά διστάζουμε να τα παραδεχτούμε ακόμα και στους πιο κοντινούς μας ανθρώπους. Όμως, αμαρτία εξομολογημένη, αμαρτία δεν είναι...ΕΞΟΜΟΛΟΓΗΣΟΥ
28.1.2019 | 19:15
the recluse= me.
As i watch my youth fade away , i realize no one has ever lusted after me. No man ever wanted me.
I'm hiding from life , wasting my life in my bedroom ,bemoaning my hopelessness.
Everyone seems to have it all .But I am an outcast, an outsider in life.
Just like i was in school , way back then...
I'm hiding from life , wasting my life in my bedroom ,bemoaning my hopelessness.
Everyone seems to have it all .But I am an outcast, an outsider in life.
Just like i was in school , way back then...
Money can buy happiness, after all.