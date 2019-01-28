Παρακαλούμε απενεργοποιήστε το Adblocker για να έχετε πλήρη πρόσβαση στο περιεχόμενο και τις υπηρεσίες μας. Δείτε πώς.
28.1.2019 | 19:15

the recluse= me.

As i watch my youth fade away , i realize no one has ever lusted after me. No man ever wanted me.
I'm hiding from life , wasting my life in my bedroom ,bemoaning my hopelessness.
Everyone seems to have it all .But I am an outcast, an outsider in life.
Just like i was in school , way back then...
Echidna Echidna 28.1.2019 | 21:51
Likewise. But if you really want, you can get yourself some fun.

Money can buy happiness, after all.
