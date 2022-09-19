ΔΙΕΘΝΗ
Στο Αβαείο η σορός της βασίλισσας Ελισάβετ

Μεταφέρεται αυτή την ώρα συνοδεία της βασιλικής οικογένειας

Φωτ.: Twitter
Μεταφέρεται αυτή την ώρα στο Αβαείο του Γουέστμινστερ το φέρετρο με τη σορό της βασίλισσας Ελισάβετ, προκειμένου να ξεκινήσει η κηδεία της μακροβιότερης μονάρχη.

Το φέρετρο μεταφέρεται πάνω σε άμαξα με όπλα από το Westminster Hall, όπου τελέστηκε το λαϊκό προσκύνημα μέχρι το Αβαείο συνοδεία 142 ναυτών του Βασιλικού Ναυτικού.

