Στο Αβαείο η σορός της βασίλισσας Ελισάβετ

Μεταφέρεται αυτή την ώρα στο Αβαείο του Γουέστμινστερ το φέρετρο με τη σορό της βασίλισσας Ελισάβετ, προκειμένου να ξεκινήσει η κηδεία της μακροβιότερης μονάρχη.

Το φέρετρο μεταφέρεται πάνω σε άμαξα με όπλα από το Westminster Hall, όπου τελέστηκε το λαϊκό προσκύνημα μέχρι το Αβαείο συνοδεία 142 ναυτών του Βασιλικού Ναυτικού.

142 sailors draw the gun carriage carrying Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin from Westminster Hall to Westminster Abbey. The King and members of his family join the procession on foot. pic.twitter.com/XiFaNknEqt

The Queen’s coffin is moved by the bearer party from Westminster Hall to the gun carriage.



The Instruments Of State still rest on top of the coffin. pic.twitter.com/Hj5oP94AWj