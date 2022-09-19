Στο Αβαείο η σορός της βασίλισσας Ελισάβετ

Μεταφέρεται αυτή την ώρα στο Αβαείο του Γουέστμινστερ το φέρετρο με τη σορό της βασίλισσας Ελισάβετ, προκειμένου να ξεκινήσει η κηδεία της μακροβιότερης μονάρχη.
Το φέρετρο μεταφέρεται πάνω σε άμαξα με όπλα από το Westminster Hall, όπου τελέστηκε το λαϊκό προσκύνημα μέχρι το Αβαείο συνοδεία 142 ναυτών του Βασιλικού Ναυτικού.
Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin arrives at Westminster Abbey for her funeral service. pic.twitter.com/9fGENZtaAH— Royal Central (@RoyalCentral) September 19, 2022
142 sailors draw the gun carriage carrying Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin from Westminster Hall to Westminster Abbey.— Royal Central (@RoyalCentral) September 19, 2022
The King and members of his family join the procession on foot. pic.twitter.com/XiFaNknEqt
The Queen’s coffin is moved by the bearer party from Westminster Hall to the gun carriage.— Royal Central (@RoyalCentral) September 19, 2022
The Instruments Of State still rest on top of the coffin. pic.twitter.com/Hj5oP94AWj
