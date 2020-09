View this post on Instagram

🐳 “Thanks, I’ve had a whale of a time! Bye! 🐋 A humpback whale lost in the waters of Kakadu's East Alligator River has safely left the park to hopefully continue its migration to Antarctica. The whale made its way out to sea on the high tides after spending 17 days in the river system about 20 km upstream. Experts believe it is the first time that humpbacks have entered the river, and they have been closely monitoring the whale since it and two others were discovered earlier this month. The other two had already made their way back out sea. It appears to be in good condition. "We’re so grateful to Kakadu’s traditional owners, national park staff and scientists from the NT and across the country, who have worked together to manage this very unusual situation for a good outcome," Kakadu National Park's Feach Moyle said. "This is the very best outcome we could have hoped for," said Northern Territory Government Senior Scientist Dr Carol Palmer. 📹 Scientists saw the humpback in the Van Diemen Gulf on Sunday. #kakaduwhale #humpback #kakadu #nationalpark #eastalligatorriver #lostwhale