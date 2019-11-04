Το Instagram απέκτησε μια νέα influencer, που κατάγεται από τη Γαλλία και κάνει όσα και οι υπόλοιπες - ταξιδεύει, ποζάρει, βγάζει selfies και απαντά στους φανς της. Μόνο που η «B» έχει έναν επιπλέον σκοπό, να σώσει το είδος της.
Η Β [σ.σ. ηχητικά παραπέμπει στο «bee», δηλαδή μέλισσα] είναι η καινούργια σταρ των social media και μέχρι στιγμής μετρά στο Instagram περισσότερους από 142.000 followers, έχοντας βάλει στόχο να συγκεντρώσει χρήματα για την προστασία του είδους της (και του δικού μας).
Δημιούργημα του Fondation de France (FDF), ενός φιλανθρωπικού δικτύου που έχει συγκροτήσει η γαλλική κυβέρνηση σε μια προσπάθεια να διασωθούν οι μέλισσες, η Β εμφανίζεται στον λογαριασμό της @bee_nfluencer, σε διάφορες ευφάνταστες πόζες, όπως ακριβώς κάνουν όλες οι καλές influencers- φωτογραφίες σε όμορφα τοπία, ασκήσεις γιόγκα στη φύση, ειδυλλιακά ηλιοβασιλέματα στη Μονμάρτρη και πολλές ακόμη.
Το Bee Fund χρηματοδοτεί δράσεις για την αποτροπή της περαιτέρω συρρίκνωσης του πληθυσμού αυτών των αξιαγάπητων και τόσο απαραίτητων -λόγω επικονίασης- εντόμων. «Στη Γαλλία, άνω του 30% των αποικιών των μελισσών εξαφανίζονται κάθε χρόνο. Προστατεύοντας τις μέλισσες, προστατεύουμε τους ανθρώπους», αναφέρει το Bee Fund.
Η εντατικοποιημένη γεωργία, τα παρασιτοκτόνα-μυκητοκτόνα, η αλλαγή του κλίματος είναι μερικοί μόνον από τους παράγοντες που οδηγούν στη συρρίκνωση του πληθυσμού των μελισσών και, ίσως, στην εξαφάνισή τους και για την διατήρηση αυτού του τόσο σημαντικού είδους απαιτούνται κονδύλια, που η «B» φιλοδοξεί να συγκεντρώσει.
