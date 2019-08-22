My sweet A.,



Every now and then I like to think that there is a narrative, in a parallel universe where you and I live happily together.



You never left my mind even though I wish you would. You're always there, my sweetest memory, the most kind, caring and loving person I have ever met.



"...You are beautiful and have the biggest heart I have ever seen. Never let anyone drain the beauty from your soul. I love you..."





Love,

L.





