Η Ελληνίδα σχεδιάστρια Mary Katrantzou που ζει και εργάζεται στο Λονδίνο γιόρτασε με τη φετινή της κολεξιόν μια ολόκληρη δεκαετία στον χώρο της μόδας, παίρνοντας την έννοια της «κολεξιόν» τοις μετρητοίς, παρουσιάζοντας στην πασαρέλα τη δική της «συλλογή» από γυναίκες, κοσμήματα, στάμπες, έντομα και έργα τέχνης.
Για την επίδειξη που έγινε στα πλαίσια της Εβδομάδας Μόδας του Λονδίνου η Katrantzou έκλεισε το The Roundhouse, έναν τεράστιο συναυλιακό χώρο στο Κάμντεν, ενώ για τη μουσική επένδυση επέλεξε τον βραβευμένο με Όσκαρ Μουσικής Έλληνα συνθέτη Vangelis για να συνθέσει ένα soundtrack ειδικά γι αυτήν. Επίσης, συνεργάστηκε με τους Stephen Jones και Jimmy Choo.
Η δεξιοτεχνία που έχει αποκτήσει η Katrantzou με τα prints είναι ολοφάνερη και στην φετινή κολεξιόν αν και αυτή τη φορά θέλησε να παρουσιάσει και άλλες διαστάσεις της δημιουργικότητάς της. Ένα από τα πιο χαρακτηριστικά λουκ της κολεξιόν ήταν το φόρεμα από νάιλον και μέσα από αυτό εκτυπωμένο ένα έργο τέχνης που έφερε την ειδική ταινία που αναγράφει "Εύθραυστο".
Η πρώτη συλλογή της ήταν εμπνευσμένη από τα μπουκάλια αρωμάτων ενώ μια δεκαετία αργότερα μεταμόρφωσε τα μοντέλα της σε κινητά «ατομιζατέρ».
Το φινάλε υπήρξε συγκινητικό καθώς η κεντρική κουρτίνα ανέβηκε για να εμφανιστεί μια αναδρομή του δημιουργικού έργου της σχεδιάστριας, από τις πρώιμες σιλουέτες που θύμιζαν αμπαζούρ, μέχρι την απίστευτη paint-by-numbers συλλογή που είχε φορέσει και είχε αναδείξει με τον τρόπο της η υπέροχη Κέιτ Μπλάνσετ.
A collection of collections: The backdrop of Spring Summer 2019 runway rose to reveal an installation of 40 pieces from the Mary Katrantzou archive completing the link between the new runway pieces and references to Katrantzou's canon from the past 10 years. #marykatrantzou #collectibles Installation supported by @couttsbank
Grateful to my incredible team, for inspiring me everyday with their talent, integrity and dedication to create a collection of collections celebrating 10 years of Mary Katrantzou! 🦋🐚🌷💎💘✨ Styling @essvahn Makeup @lynseyalexander @maccosmetics Hair @johnvialhair for @revlonprofessionaluk #revlonprofessionaluk Casting @barbaranicolicasting @leilaanannacasting Nails @mariannewman for @cndworld Crystals @Swarovski #Swarovski Shoes @jimmychoo Hats @stephenjonesmillinery Original Music by Vangelis
A collection of collections, celebrating 10 years of Mary Katrantzou through a runway reflecting the personal 'heritage' of the archive. In a contemporary to Mary's first runway collection, pushed to a new zenith, Mary's women themselves become collectibles in hand painted @Swarovski mesh transmogrifying the wearer into shimmering perfume bottles. #marykatrantzou #collectibles #Swarovski
A cabinet of curiosities, a new season celebrating a decade of designs refined, re-examined and catalogued to further build the Katrantzou lexicon. Here stamps created from the prints of AW12 are hand applied on a postage stamp lace created for the anniversary collection #marykatrantzou #collectibles #lfw
