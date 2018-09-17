Η Ελληνίδα σχεδιάστρια Mary Katrantzou που ζει και εργάζεται στο Λονδίνο γιόρτασε με τη φετινή της κολεξιόν μια ολόκληρη δεκαετία στον χώρο της μόδας, παίρνοντας την έννοια της «κολεξιόν» τοις μετρητοίς, παρουσιάζοντας στην πασαρέλα τη δική της «συλλογή» από γυναίκες, κοσμήματα, στάμπες, έντομα και έργα τέχνης.

 

Για την επίδειξη που έγινε στα πλαίσια της Εβδομάδας Μόδας του Λονδίνου η Katrantzou έκλεισε το The Roundhouse, έναν τεράστιο συναυλιακό χώρο στο Κάμντεν, ενώ για τη μουσική επένδυση επέλεξε τον βραβευμένο με Όσκαρ Μουσικής Έλληνα συνθέτη Vangelis για να συνθέσει ένα soundtrack ειδικά γι αυτήν. Επίσης, συνεργάστηκε με τους Stephen Jones και Jimmy Choo.

 

Η δεξιοτεχνία που έχει αποκτήσει η Katrantzou με τα prints είναι ολοφάνερη και στην φετινή κολεξιόν αν και αυτή τη φορά θέλησε να παρουσιάσει και άλλες διαστάσεις της δημιουργικότητάς της. Ένα από τα πιο χαρακτηριστικά λουκ της κολεξιόν ήταν το φόρεμα από νάιλον και μέσα από αυτό εκτυπωμένο ένα έργο τέχνης που έφερε την ειδική ταινία που αναγράφει "Εύθραυστο".

 

Η πρώτη συλλογή της ήταν εμπνευσμένη από τα μπουκάλια αρωμάτων ενώ μια δεκαετία αργότερα μεταμόρφωσε τα μοντέλα της σε κινητά «ατομιζατέρ».

 

Το φινάλε υπήρξε συγκινητικό καθώς η κεντρική κουρτίνα ανέβηκε για να εμφανιστεί μια αναδρομή του δημιουργικού έργου της σχεδιάστριας, από τις πρώιμες σιλουέτες που θύμιζαν αμπαζούρ, μέχρι την απίστευτη paint-by-numbers συλλογή που είχε φορέσει και είχε αναδείξει με τον τρόπο της η υπέροχη Κέιτ Μπλάνσετ.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 