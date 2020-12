Music:

Nicholas Britell - The Culmination

Nicholas Britell - A Rose In Spanish Harlem

Films:

As Days Go By (1988)

Days Of Being Wild (1990)

Chungking Express (1994)

Ashes Of Time (1994)

Fallen Angels (1995)

Happy Together (1997)

In The Mood For Love (2000)

2046 (2004)

My Blueberry Nights (2007)

The Grandmaster (2013)