Ένα ζευγάρι αφρικανικών λιονταριών υποβλήθηκαν μαζί σε ευθανασία μετά από χρόνια «αφοσιωμένης σχέσης».
Οι Hubert και Kalisa ζούσαν σε ζωολογικό κήπο του Λος Άντζελες τα τελευταία έξι χρόνια και ήταν «αχώριστοι».
Η διεύθυνση του ζωολογικού κήπου πήρε την απόφαση να θανατώσει τα ηλικίας 21 ετών λιοντάρια «λόγω προβλημάτων υγείας που οφείλονταν στην προχωρημένη ηλικία τους, η οποία είχε επιδεινώσει την ποιότητα ζωής τους».
«Ο Hubert και η Kalisa αποτελούν θρυλικό κομμάτι του ζωολογικού κήπου, και το προσωπικό και οι επισκέπτες μας έχουν συγκινηθεί από την αφοσιωμένη σχέση τους», αναφέρεται σε σχετική ανακοίνωση. «Αυτά τα δυο λιοντάρια θα παραμείνουν ένα θετικό κομμάτι της ιστορίας μας και θα μας λείψουν πάρα πολύ».
It is with a heavy heart that we announce the loss of our African lion pair, Hubert and Kalisa. Animal care and health staff made the difficult decision to humanely euthanize the 21-year-old lions today due to their declining health and age-related illnesses that had diminished their quality of life. “Hubert and Kalisa are an iconic part of the L.A. Zoo experience, and our staff and guests have been touched by their loyal companionship,” said CEO & Zoo Director Denise Verret. “These affectionate companions came to the L.A. Zoo six years ago, and they quickly charmed themselves into our hearts as we observed their magnificent beauty and unique bond. It was often said, you don’t see Kalisa without Hubert being close by. So, while it is truly heart-wrenching that we had to say goodbye to this iconic pair, we can take comfort in knowing they left together. These lions will remain a positive part of our history, and they will be greatly missed.” With an average life expectancy of mid-teens and about 17 years in Zoos, Hubert and Kalisa were considered elderly when they arrived at the L.A. Zoo in 2014 from the Woodland Park Zoo, where they had first bonded. They quickly became favorites among L.A. Zoo guests and staff and were known for their frequent cuddles and nuzzles. “I have to commend our animal care and veterinary staff for the great care they’ve given this pair, a couple who lived longer than most lions do in human care and the wild.” Please join us in honoring Hubert and Kalisa and their legacy by sharing some of your favorite memories of them here or by tagging LA Zoo.
Ο Hubert γεννήθηκε το 1999 στο Lincoln Park Zoo και στη διάρκεια της ζωής του απέκτησε δέκα μικρά, αλλά ποτέ κανένα με την Kalisa, που είχε γεννηθεί ένα χρόνο νωρίτερα, στο Woodland Park Zoo. Οι δυο τους «μετακόμισαν» στο Λος Άντζελες πριν από έξι χρόνια.
We aren’t lion… this video will help you relax. Here’s our newest calming video with Hubert the lion, thanks to your Helpful @socalhondadealers!
Hope everyone's able to take it nice and slow after a long week. Or was it a short week? Wait, what's a week? #Caturday
«Νωρίς το πρωί, οι υπάλληλοι άκουγαν τους βρυχηθμούς του Hubert και προσωπικά θα μου λείψει να τους ακούω στις βόλτες μου. Δεν γίνεται να σκεφτείς τον Hubert χωρίς να σκεφτείς και την συντροφιά του, την Kalisa-ήταν αχώριστο ζευγάρι για χρόνια», σχολίασε η Alisa Behar, υπεύθυνη για τα θηλαστικά στον ζωολογικό κήπο.
Η μέση διάρκεια ζωής των αφρικανικών λιονταριών σε ζωολογικούς κήπους φτάνει τα 17 χρόνια.
Με πληροφορίες από CNN