View this post on Instagram

Arise, Captain Sir Thomas Moore!‬ ‪Today The Queen conferred the Honour of Knighthood on Captain Tom Moore at an Investiture at Windsor Castle. ‪In April, #WW2 veteran, Captain Sir Tom Moore embarked on 100 laps of his garden with the aim to raise £1,000 for @NHSCharities and has now raised over £32 million for the #NHS, and inspired so many people along the way. ‬ ‪Today Captain Sir Tom Moore’s incredible fundraising achievements are recognised with a Knighthood.‬ The Queen awarded Captain Sir Tom Moore with his insignia of Knight Bachelor, after knighting him with the sword that belonged to her father, King George VI. ‪Swipe ⬅️ 📷 Captain Sir Tom Moore standing proudly with his family in the Quadrangle of Windsor Castle, following his Investiture ceremony.‬ ‪Congratulations Captain Sir Tom Moore 👏🎖