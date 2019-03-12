Μια νέα «πρόκληση» έχει αρχίσει να κατακλύζει τα social media και κάνει ήδη τον κόσμο καλύτερο, με ανθρώπους  σε όλον τον κόσμο να καθαρίζουν εθελοντικά πάρκα και παραλίες από τα σκουπίδια.

 

Το «Trashtag Challenge» ήδη εμπνέει εκατοντάδες κόσμου σε Twitter, Instagram και Reddit να βγουν μια βόλτα έξω και να μαζέψουν οποιοδήποτε σκουπίδι συναντούν μπροστά τους. 

 

Για να συμμετάσχει κάποιος στο viral challenge, το μόνο που χρειάζεται να κάνει είναι να εντοπίσει μια περιοχή γεμάτη με απορρίμματα ή έστω έναν ξεχειλισμένο κάδο, να τα καθαρίσει και στη συνέχεια να δημοσιεύσει φωτογραφίες από το πριν και το μετά, χρησιμοποιώντας το hashtag #trashtag.

 

Double TAP for more amazing facts&quotes 👌 . -👥 TAG a friend to show this💡 -🔔TURN ON POST NOTIFICATION -✔FOLLOW for more... - . . . . . #fact #facts #didyouknow #instafacts #factsdaily #trashtag #dailyfacts #facts💯 #factz

Η αλήθεια είναι πως το συγκεκριμένο hashtag δεν είναι καινούργιο, καθώς κυκλοφορεί εδώ και αρκετά χρόνια. Το 2015 η UCO, μια εταιρία που κατασκευάζει εξοπλισμό για κάμπινγκ, ορειβασία και άλλες υπαίθριες δραστηριότητες, είχε ξεκινήσει το πρότζεκτ #TrashTag, ενθαρρύνοντας τον κόσμο να συλλέξει 10.000 απορρίμματα από την φύση μέχρι τον Οκτώβριο του 2016. 

 

Άγνωστο μέχρι στιγμής πώς, η πρωτοβουλία άρχισε ξανά να εξαπλώνεται μέσα στο σαββατοκύριακο, με εκατοντάδες χρήστες να διαφημίζουν την ιδέα, προσκαλώντας άλλους να βρουν «ένα μέρος που χρειάζεται καθάρισμα» και να τραβήξουν μια φωτογραφία όταν «θα έχουν κάνει κάτι γι' αυτό». 

 

We can be better than this. ⁣⁣⁣ ⁣⁣⁣ I found this plastic bag stuck in a bush near our campsite and decided to put it to use. Inside is every plastic shot gun shell I could find along with every piece of plastic and trash I could see within our campsite. This excludes the countless amount of spent ammo casings and glass bottles thrown into fire pits and used as targets that are nearly impossible to collect.⁣⁣⁣ ⁣⁣⁣ It's the only outdoors we have. We all use it for many different things but it is the only one we have. So let's all do our part and treat it with respect. Let's pick up after ourselves and then pick up extra. It only takes a few minutes of your time to pick up something that'll far outlast us humans if left alone. ⁣ ⁣⁣ We're the ones who get can pass it along to those who will come after us in better shape than we found it.

Love from the Litter Fairy 🧚🏻‍♀️🚯💚

