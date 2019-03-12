Μια νέα «πρόκληση» έχει αρχίσει να κατακλύζει τα social media και κάνει ήδη τον κόσμο καλύτερο, με ανθρώπους σε όλον τον κόσμο να καθαρίζουν εθελοντικά πάρκα και παραλίες από τα σκουπίδια.

Το «Trashtag Challenge» ήδη εμπνέει εκατοντάδες κόσμου σε Twitter, Instagram και Reddit να βγουν μια βόλτα έξω και να μαζέψουν οποιοδήποτε σκουπίδι συναντούν μπροστά τους.

Για να συμμετάσχει κάποιος στο viral challenge, το μόνο που χρειάζεται να κάνει είναι να εντοπίσει μια περιοχή γεμάτη με απορρίμματα ή έστω έναν ξεχειλισμένο κάδο, να τα καθαρίσει και στη συνέχεια να δημοσιεύσει φωτογραφίες από το πριν και το μετά, χρησιμοποιώντας το hashtag #trashtag.





Η αλήθεια είναι πως το συγκεκριμένο hashtag δεν είναι καινούργιο, καθώς κυκλοφορεί εδώ και αρκετά χρόνια. Το 2015 η UCO, μια εταιρία που κατασκευάζει εξοπλισμό για κάμπινγκ, ορειβασία και άλλες υπαίθριες δραστηριότητες, είχε ξεκινήσει το πρότζεκτ #TrashTag, ενθαρρύνοντας τον κόσμο να συλλέξει 10.000 απορρίμματα από την φύση μέχρι τον Οκτώβριο του 2016.

Άγνωστο μέχρι στιγμής πώς, η πρωτοβουλία άρχισε ξανά να εξαπλώνεται μέσα στο σαββατοκύριακο, με εκατοντάδες χρήστες να διαφημίζουν την ιδέα, προσκαλώντας άλλους να βρουν «ένα μέρος που χρειάζεται καθάρισμα» και να τραβήξουν μια φωτογραφία όταν «θα έχουν κάνει κάτι γι' αυτό».

Did our part today for #trashtag while offroading in the mountains of California. via /r/pics https://t.co/1duo3B8pnJ created by: https://t.co/HP3Iew3S7L pic.twitter.com/WRD5sAsiwz — Steben Stupid (@steben316) 11 Μαρτίου 2019

I don't have a before-and-after picture, but here's a couple of pictures of me with my family picking up trash from the road side whenever we made a rest stop. #trashtag pic.twitter.com/TygYf2dM13 — Adhiti (@frizhbee) 10 Μαρτίου 2019

#trashtag seems to be trending. This one's from Nepal 🇳🇵 pic.twitter.com/stAxbQXhup — Kelllvvviiinnn (@kelllvvviiinnn) 9 Μαρτίου 2019

Along the Potomac River south of Washington, DC #trashtag pic.twitter.com/n2uPL52LZG — Robbie McNeil (@RMcNeil2105) 10 Μαρτίου 2019

#trashtag has been an awesome time world wide flash moment.



From 44bags in Asheville North Carolina, 500 volunteers picking up 8000 lb in South mountain regional Park Arizona, and Hungry cleaning rivers.



This has been one of the best hashtag challenges ever. pic.twitter.com/QON5Ahdkzo — OREGON I.T. NOT IT⚾ (@OregonJOBS2) 11 Μαρτίου 2019