Although we are legally married, today would have been the wedding we’ve been dreaming about with all our friends and family. 👰🏻 🤵🏻 This is just another page in our love story. Although the wedding isn’t happening, May 8, 2020 is still a happy day 💕 . There are so many things we are thankful for, the visa being approved, the last 6 months of living together have been a dream come true, being quarantined in the same country and the tremendous love and support we’ve received regarding our story! . We miss our friends and family from afar and can’t wait to see everyone. Xo