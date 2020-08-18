• Δείτε κι εσείς τις φωτό σας στο timeline μας (προσθέτοντας #lifopets στις φωτογραφίες που ανεβάζετε στο instagram)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

View this post on Instagram

07:25 #harrytheurbandog #sifnos #sifnosisland #instapet #lifopets #dailybark

A post shared by Harry The Urban Dog (@urban_dog_harry) on

 

 

 