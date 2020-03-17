Όσο ο κορωνοϊός συνεχίζει να εξαπλώνεται σε όλο τον πλανήτη, οι διάσημοι ενθαρρύνουν τους εκατομμύρια ακόλουθους που έχουν στα social media να μείνουν μέσα στα σπίτια τους και να απομονωθούν όπως κάνουν και οι ίδιοι. Άλλωστε ο ιός δεν κάνει διακρίσεις αν κρίνουμε από την περίπτωση του Τομ Χανκς αλλά και του Ίντρις Έλμπα. Όπως κι εμείς λοιπόν οι διάσημοι αυτού του πλανήτη αλλά και της Ελλάδας περνούν τις ώρες της καραντίνας βλέποντας Netflix, μαγειρεύοντας, κάνοντας γυμναστική, παίζοντας με τα κατοικίδιά τους ή με τα παιδιά τους. Δείτε παρακάτω φωτογραφίες από λογαριασμούς ξένων και εγχώριων celebrities:
So I talked to some doctors and scientists. It’s not the easiest for everyone right now but the kindest/healthiest thing we can do is self-quarantine and not hang out with people over 65 and in large groups. I wish I could see my parents and grandmas right now but it’s much safer to not so I don’t get them sick in case I have it. I’m hanging at home with my dogs. I love you world, we’ll all get through this. Trust me, I talked to God —she said we’re gonna be ok.
Stay at home as much as possible. Listen to the experts, ignore the morons (foreheads). We will get through this together.
My son's are too young to understand the complexities of what's happening. But they aren't anxious and nervous like the rest of us. They live in a house with their grandmother who is the most vulnerable. I have been in contact with hundreds of people in the past four weeks... And I'm staying away from the house until I am cleared of the virus. This hurts because I miss them so much they are what makes me wake up every day and live and breath, they are my ultimate joy, but this is my sacrifice to make sure everyone around me is safe.. I haven't had this much time home in years, and I wanted to build Legos and watch movies with them.. But for now im just going to stay by the window and listen to them play drums and sing for me .. Think about others in every decision you make in the coming weeks. This isn't A drill.. We already have enough news from Italy Iran Korea and China about the best ways to slow this.. We need to be smart, going out and interacting with groups is canceled, but kindess is not canceled, Love is not canceled, empathy is not canceled. Happiness is not canceled... Stay strong for the ones who can't right now
For Meredith, self quarantining is a way of life. Be like Meredith.
Grateful. To feel healthy and to feel surrounded by part of my family during this lockdown. Miss my parents and my sisters but so grateful to have my son and husband with me 24/7. To all those who are as lucky as I am right now: treasure this time and transform it into quality moments that you’ll remember forever. To all those who are missing some beloved ones: be strong, hang tight and imagine the joy you’ll feel when this is all gonna be over. Even in the weird time, enjoy the ride and find a lesson for the next phase of your life. Make a list of what you’re missing and never take it for granted again. Life after Covid will be a new life for us all, and I can’t wait to experience everything with different eyes ❤️
Αλλά και οι Έλληνες
Η Υπομονή είναι Αρετή.Εκτιμάμε και αγαπάμε τον εαυτό μας και το σπίτι μας...
Η τζουτζουμπι είχε κανονίσει να πάει βόλτα με κάτι φίλες της αλλά τελικά και αυτή...μένει σπίτι 😂♥️
Τίποτα τίποτα.... Θα χρειαστώ άμεσα καθολική απαγόρευση κυκλοφορίας στην κουζίνα 😏 #Day5 #MenoumeSpiti
( εσυ ποσες ωρες είσαι σπίτι σου ;) Προκαλώ την @mariapap_21 #makeawishgreece #μένουμεσπίτι #stayhome @makeawish.greece
Πρέπει να μπει ένα τέλος σε αυτήν τη σχέση μου με την κουζίνα! Αλλιώς με βλέπω σε 15 μέρες να αλλάζω νούμερο! Προσπάθησα να φτιάξω μια τυρόπιτα που δοκίμασα σε ένα χωριο που έφαγα,έξω από τα Καλαβρυτα! Κάτι δε μοιράστηκε μαζί μου η γλυκιά μαγείρισσα της ταβέρνας! Η μαγειρική δεν είναι τριγωνομετρία!😂😂😂Ειναι πιο κατανοητή! Το αποτέλεσμα δεν είναι το ίδιο! Πηλιοι φίλοι μου,θα ξανά προσπαθήσω! Καθώς,μαζί την φάγαμε!😂 #stayhome
Utopia, dystopian Channel 4 series or an inevitable destination? Unfinished thoughts on another study on the Ladder of Divine Ascent. . . . . . . #home #art #artsy #artoninstagram #artstagram #artsy #painting #contemporarypainting #staystrong #stayhome #color #homelife #utopia
Οι “περίεργες ημέρες” που διανύουμε και η “αστάθεια” που επικρατεί σε όλους τους τομείς μας αναγκάζει καθημερινά να ακολουθούμε τις πρωτόγνωρες για όλους μας εξελίξεις! — Ψυχραιμία , προσοχή και σεβασμός στις οδηγίες του Υπουργείου Υγείας προκειμένου να τελειώσει σύντομα όλο αυτο που συμβαίνει με τον κορονοϊό. Σε μια περίοδο “κρίσης” ο πανικός δεν ωφελεί κανέναν μας! __ Μένουμε σπίτι λοιπόν ... & όλα θα πάνε καλά για όλους-ες! ▪️KEEP CALM & STAY HOME! #KeepCalm #StayHome #Covid2019
