Η Αμερικανική Ακαδημία Κινηματογράφου ανακοίνωσε μέσω livestream στο YouTube τις υποψηφιότητες για τα Όσκαρ του 2020.

Η ηθοποιός Issa Rae παρουσίασε τις υποψηφιότητες από κοινού με τον ηθοποιό John Cho και ο Τζόκερ (Joker) «σάρωσε» με συνολικά 11 υποψηφιότητες. Το 1917, ο Ιρλανδός (The Irishman) και το Κάποτε στο Χόλιγουντ (Once Upon a Time in Hollywood) ακολουθούν με 10 υποψηφιότητες για το χρυσό αγαλματίδιο.

Αναλυτικά οι υποψηφιότητες για Όσκαρ ανά κατηγορία:

Καλύτερη Ταινία

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

Joker

Little Women

Marriage Story

1917

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Parasite

Ford v Ferrari

Σκηνοθεσία

Μάρτιν Σκορσέζε - The Irishman

Μπονγκ Τζουν Ζο - Parasite

Κουέντιν Ταραντίνο - Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Σαμ Μέντες - 1917

Τοντ Φίλιπς - Joker

Α' Γυναικείος Ρόλος

Ρενέ Ζελβέγκερ – Judy

Σαρλίζ Θερόν – Bombshell

Σκάρλετ Γιόχανσον – Marriage Story

Σίρσα Ρόναν – Little Women

Σίνθια Ερίβο – Harriet

Α' Ανδρικός Ρόλος

Χοακίν Φίνιξ – Joker

Ανταμ Ντράιβερ – Marriage Story

Λεονάρντο ΝτιΚάπριο – Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Αντόνιο Μπαντέρας – Pain and Glory

Τζόναθαν Πράις – The Two Popes

Β' Γυναικείος Ρόλος

Λόρα Ντερν, Marriage Story

Κάθι Μπέιτς, Ricahrd Jewell

Σκάρλετ Γιόχανσον, Jojo Rabbit

Μάργκοτ Ρόμπι, Bombshell

Φλόρενς Πιού, Little Women

Β' Ανδρικός Ρόλος

Τομ Χανκς, A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood

Άντονι Χόπκινς, The Two Popes

Αλ Πατσίνο, The Irishman

Τζο Πέσι, The Irishman

Μπραντ Πιτ, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood





Πρωτότυπο Σενάριο

Marriage Story

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Parasite

Knives Out

1917

Διασκευασμένο Σενάριο

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

Little Women

The Two Popes

Joker

Καλύτερη Ξένη Ταινία

Corpus Christi (Πολωνία)

Honeyland (Βόρεια Μακεδονία)

Les Miserables (Γαλλία)

Pain & Glory (Ισπανία)

Parasite (Νότια Κορέα)

Ταινία Μικρού Μήκους

A Sister

Brotherhood

Nefta Football Club

The Neighbor's Window

Saria

Animation Μεγάλου Μήκους

How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World

I Lost My Body

Missing Link

Klaus

Toy Story 4

Animation Μικρού Μήκους

Dcera (Daughter)

Hair Love

Kitbull

Memorable

Sister

Ντοκιμαντέρ Μικρού Μήκους

In the Absence

Learning to Skateboard in a Warzone (If You're a Girl)

Life Overtakes Me

St. Louis Superman

Walk Run Cha-Cha

Nτοκιμαντέρ Μεγάλου Μήκους

American Factory

The Edge of Democracy

The Cave

For Sama

Honeyland

Κοστούμια

Once Upon A Time in Holywood

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

Joker

Little Women

Μοντάζ

Ford V Ferrari

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

Joker

Parasite



Ηχητικό Μοντάζ

1917

Ford v Ferrari

Joker

Once Upon A Time in Holywood

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

Μιξάζ

1917

Ford v Ferrari

Joker

Ad Astra

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Οπτικά Εφέ

1917

The Lion King

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

Avengers: Endgame

The Irishman

Πρωτότυπη Μουσική

1917

Joker

Little Women

Marriage Story

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker



Τραγούδι

I Can't Let You Throw Yourself Away – Toy Story 4

I'm Gonna Love me Again – Rocketman

I'm Standing With You – Breakthrough

Into the Unknown – Frozen II

Stand Up – Harriet

Μεϊκάπ & Κομμώσεις

Bombshell

Joker

Judy

Maleficent: Mistress of Evil

1917

Διεύθυνση Φωτογραφίας

The Irishman

Joker

The Lighthouse

1917

Once Upon A Time In Holywood

Καλλιτεχνική Διεύθυνση

1917

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Parasite