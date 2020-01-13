Η Αμερικανική Ακαδημία Κινηματογράφου ανακοίνωσε μέσω livestream στο YouTube τις υποψηφιότητες για τα Όσκαρ του 2020.
Η ηθοποιός Issa Rae παρουσίασε τις υποψηφιότητες από κοινού με τον ηθοποιό John Cho και ο Τζόκερ (Joker) «σάρωσε» με συνολικά 11 υποψηφιότητες. Το 1917, ο Ιρλανδός (The Irishman) και το Κάποτε στο Χόλιγουντ (Once Upon a Time in Hollywood) ακολουθούν με 10 υποψηφιότητες για το χρυσό αγαλματίδιο.
Αναλυτικά οι υποψηφιότητες για Όσκαρ ανά κατηγορία:
Καλύτερη Ταινία
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
Joker
Little Women
Marriage Story
1917
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Parasite
Ford v Ferrari
Σκηνοθεσία
Μάρτιν Σκορσέζε - The Irishman
Μπονγκ Τζουν Ζο - Parasite
Κουέντιν Ταραντίνο - Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Σαμ Μέντες - 1917
Τοντ Φίλιπς - Joker
Α' Γυναικείος Ρόλος
Ρενέ Ζελβέγκερ – Judy
Σαρλίζ Θερόν – Bombshell
Σκάρλετ Γιόχανσον – Marriage Story
Σίρσα Ρόναν – Little Women
Σίνθια Ερίβο – Harriet
Α' Ανδρικός Ρόλος
Χοακίν Φίνιξ – Joker
Ανταμ Ντράιβερ – Marriage Story
Λεονάρντο ΝτιΚάπριο – Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Αντόνιο Μπαντέρας – Pain and Glory
Τζόναθαν Πράις – The Two Popes
Β' Γυναικείος Ρόλος
Λόρα Ντερν, Marriage Story
Κάθι Μπέιτς, Ricahrd Jewell
Σκάρλετ Γιόχανσον, Jojo Rabbit
Μάργκοτ Ρόμπι, Bombshell
Φλόρενς Πιού, Little Women
Β' Ανδρικός Ρόλος
Τομ Χανκς, A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood
Άντονι Χόπκινς, The Two Popes
Αλ Πατσίνο, The Irishman
Τζο Πέσι, The Irishman
Μπραντ Πιτ, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Πρωτότυπο Σενάριο
Marriage Story
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Parasite
Knives Out
1917
Διασκευασμένο Σενάριο
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
Little Women
The Two Popes
Joker
Καλύτερη Ξένη Ταινία
Corpus Christi (Πολωνία)
Honeyland (Βόρεια Μακεδονία)
Les Miserables (Γαλλία)
Pain & Glory (Ισπανία)
Parasite (Νότια Κορέα)
Ταινία Μικρού Μήκους
A Sister
Brotherhood
Nefta Football Club
The Neighbor's Window
Saria
Animation Μεγάλου Μήκους
How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World
I Lost My Body
Missing Link
Klaus
Toy Story 4
Animation Μικρού Μήκους
Dcera (Daughter)
Hair Love
Kitbull
Memorable
Sister
Ντοκιμαντέρ Μικρού Μήκους
In the Absence
Learning to Skateboard in a Warzone (If You're a Girl)
Life Overtakes Me
St. Louis Superman
Walk Run Cha-Cha
Nτοκιμαντέρ Μεγάλου Μήκους
American Factory
The Edge of Democracy
The Cave
For Sama
Honeyland
Κοστούμια
Once Upon A Time in Holywood
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
Joker
Little Women
Μοντάζ
Ford V Ferrari
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
Joker
Parasite
Ηχητικό Μοντάζ
1917
Ford v Ferrari
Joker
Once Upon A Time in Holywood
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
Μιξάζ
1917
Ford v Ferrari
Joker
Ad Astra
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Οπτικά Εφέ
1917
The Lion King
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
Avengers: Endgame
The Irishman
Πρωτότυπη Μουσική
1917
Joker
Little Women
Marriage Story
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
Τραγούδι
I Can't Let You Throw Yourself Away – Toy Story 4
I'm Gonna Love me Again – Rocketman
I'm Standing With You – Breakthrough
Into the Unknown – Frozen II
Stand Up – Harriet
Μεϊκάπ & Κομμώσεις
Bombshell
Joker
Judy
Maleficent: Mistress of Evil
1917
Διεύθυνση Φωτογραφίας
The Irishman
Joker
The Lighthouse
1917
Once Upon A Time In Holywood
Καλλιτεχνική Διεύθυνση
1917
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Parasite