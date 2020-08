View this post on Instagram

Well this was a fun, albeit somewhat inedible experience, and my first using vegan setting agent agar agar. Kohakutou are Japanese sweets that are sometimes called edible jewels. They have a stratospherically high sugar content and this sugar slowly crystallises on the sweet's exterior, giving the impression of a raw gem or crystal. In theory this should happen to my shards. I loved making the marbled effect, and the way you can slice the solidified agar agar into a variety of angular shapes. Now I need to find a decent recipe!