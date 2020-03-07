

Remember how we used to fuck all night long?

Η νοσταλγία δεν είναι πια για τα λάθος πράγματα. Κανείς δεν νοσταλγεί χωριά και πατρικά. Ενηλικιωθήκαμε. Νοσταλγούμε ξένους.





Remember walking hand in hand side by side?

We walked the dogs and took long strolls to the park--

Except we never had dogs

And never went to the park.

Neither do I because I always passed out.

I needed lots of the booze

To handle the pain.

You don't have to pretend to care.

You don't have to say things that you don't mean.

You don't have to pretend to care.

You don't have to say things that you don't mean.

It just embarrasses me

And makes you look like a fool.

Remember when the tenderness stopped,

And the kindness turned to pity and disgust,

And the smiles were stopped

Before they could start,

And understanding was now just a tool

(We used it every chance we got to be cruel),

And we cringed because

We couldn't make ourselves stop?

You don't have to pretend to care.

You don't have to say things that you don't mean.

You don't have to pretend to care.

You don't have to say things that you don't mean.

It just embarrasses me

And makes you look like a fool.

There are days when I think about you,

And on those days I really feel like a fool

Because you don't deserve

To have somebody think about you.

I feel so stupid 'cause I let myself down.

I acted like a motherfucking clown

At a circus

On the outskirts of town.

You don't have to pretend to care.

You don't have to say things that you don't mean.

You don't have to pretend to care.

You don't have to say things that you don't mean.

It just embarrasses me

Because you think you're so fucking cool.

― John Grant, "You Don't Have To"