Η φωτογραφία της ημέρας

Ayse Mehmet (L), whose daughter Sonya Kaygan died from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), has tears wiped from her face by her three-year-old granddaughter, also named Ayse, at her home in Enfield, Britain, April 27, 2020. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls #britain #covid19 #coronavirus #elderly #reuters #reutersphotos