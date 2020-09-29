• Δείτε κι εσείς τις φωτό σας στο timeline μας (προσθέτοντας #lifopets στις φωτογραφίες που ανεβάζετε στο instagram)

 

 

View this post on Instagram

#throwback to the day where i first saw a waterfall and I understood that I m a water dog 🐾🐬

A post shared by Malfi the Lagotto 🐻 (@malfithelagotto) on

 

View this post on Instagram

Me and Helen when it rains all day💦雨の日のフロリアン氏とヘレン様😻 #florian_grey_thecat

A post shared by Florian Grey (@florian_grey) on

 

 

 

View this post on Instagram

My Rey #lifopets #catsofinstagram #catseyes #mylittleone #shefollowsmeeverywhere

A post shared by fannyfun (@fkridera) on

 

View this post on Instagram

💙#lifopets

A post shared by Εύα Λουκάκη. (@e_loukaki) on

 

 

View this post on Instagram

Can you see me?? .. 😂 #nature #forest #sunnydays #sidirokastro #lifopets

A post shared by meru the samoyed (@meru_the_samoyed) on

 