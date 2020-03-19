View this post on Instagram

Aγαπητοί φίλοι, εχθροί, φίλοι φίλων (άρα φίλοι μας), εχθροί φίλων (άρα εχθροί μας), φίλοι εχθρών (άρα οι χειρότεροι εχθροί μας) και εχθροί εχθρών (άρα οι καλύτεροι φίλοι μας), Σε αυτούς τους ζοφερούς καιρούς, μην ξεχνάμε να μένουμε πολύχρωμοι, αλλά και μέσα στα σπίτια μας. Ξεκινώ το βάψιμο των τοίχων μου. Εσύ; Dear friends, enemies, friends of friends (therefore our friends too), enemies of friends (therefore our enemies too), friends of enemies (therefore our worst enemies) and enemies of enemies (therefore our best friends), In these dark times, let's not forget to stay colorful, but also inside our apartments. I am starting painting my wall. What about you?