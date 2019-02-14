Δείτε κι εσείς τις φωτό σας στο timeline μας (προσθέτοντας το #instalifo στις φωτογραφίες που ανεβάζετε στο instagram).

 


If you don't love yourself, nobody else is going to love you.

Happy Valentine’s day! Χρόνια πολλά σε όλους τους ερωτευμένους και μη! Ξεκινήστε τη μέρα σας με χαμόγελο και όμορφη διάθεση! Κι αν είστε ελεύθεροι κανονίστε έξοδο με φίλες και φίλους! Μπορει ο Βαλεντίνος ή η Βαλεντίνα σας να περιμένει εκεί έξω να σας συναντήσει! . . . . . #greekfashionbloggers #greekfashionblogger #styleblogger #igers #igers_greece #wentoutlikethis #wiw #wiwt #wiwtoday #igersgreece #mycosmolook #teacherblogger #fashiondiaries #stylediaries #stylediary #fashionista #followers #followme #instalifo #fashionbloggers #instalifo #valentinesday2019 #valentinesoutfit #valentineday #hearts #love #lacta

If you want to go fast, go alone. If you want to go far, go together. ✈ #happyvalentinesday

trapped • #minimalpeople

两只猪终于相见了🐷🍚🐷 #instalifo

