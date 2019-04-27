Sometimes it feels like you are drowning.



Other times it seems like it’s a never-ending situation.



The thing is that you need to constantly remind yourself that there will be some moments and even whole days when you will be alone and you will feel lonely. As hell.



Throwing yourself out there is never easy. Who said it’s so easy anyway to talk to people and trying to form a relationship? Especially when the other person doesn’t seem keen to or even interested in it.



Everybody thinks they know what loneliness is and give advice about how to overcome it by suggesting getting out there in the world and starting doing things. Start socializing. Join a gym class. Volunteer for a good cause. Help those in need. Take part in a project.



It’s not easy. It never was. It never will be. For anyone. But as soon as you come to terms with that fact, your everyday life will be easier. You will be calmer and ready to face the world.



And finally starting to realise that it is okay to be lonely, to feel lonely, to want to be lonely if that's what you need. And not feel bad about it.

Because it is so much worse to feel lonely when you are surrounded by the wrong people than to be lonely but pleased with yourself.

