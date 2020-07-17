Ο κομήτης Neowise, ορατός από τη Γη, κεντρίζει το ενδιαφέρον της επιστημονικής κοινότητας αλλά και την περιέργεια των ερασιτεχνών με το πέρασμά του.
Οι φωτογράφοι των ειδησεογραφικών πρακτορείων, αλλά και οι χρήστες του Instagram από διάφορα σημεία του πλανήτη, προσπάθησαν να καταγράψουν το ταξίδι του. Στις εικόνες που έχουν δημοσιευθεί ο κομήτης αποτυπώνεται όχι μόνο «ανάμεσα» σε φυσικά τοπία αλλά και σε πόλεις.
Ο κομήτης διέρχεται «μπροστά» από τον αστερισμό του Ηνίοχου και η φαινόμενη λαμπρότητά του τον κάνει ορατό διά γυμνού οφθαλμού. Στις 30-31 Ιουλίου θα περάσει μπροστά από το αστρικό σμήνος της «Κόμης της Βερενίκης».
Ο Neowise είναι ο πλέον ορατός κομήτης στο βόρειο ημισφαίριο τα τελευταία 25 χρόνια.
Ανακαλύφθηκε στις 27 Μαρτίου και χρωστά το όνομά του στο υπέρυθρο δορυφορικό τηλεσκόπιο της NASA Near-Earth Object Wide-field Infrared Survey Explorer (Υπέρυθρος Εξερευνητής Υπέρυθρου, Αντικειμένων Κοντά στη Γη), που τον εντόπισε την ημέρα εκείνη.
Δείτε αυτή τη δημοσίευση στο Instagram.
A Celestial Wonderland on the edge of the Rockies a couple nights ago. NEOWISE Comet, Noctilucent Clouds & Northern Lights 💚 To top it off, it was the end to an amazing day in the Canadian Rockies. Earlier on I had the experience of my first-ever true mountain hike. I’m a flat land prairies kind of woman so really appreciate the faith @rachel_jones_ross had in me to complete this ‘fairly’ easy hike (easy in mountain standards NOT Saskatchewan prairie standards 😂) Even though I live in the forest, being in grizzly bear territory is something new for me and something anyone hiking in the Rockies must be aware of and prepared for. The views were unbelievable, I’m still in awe. It was a few hours of jaw dropping scenery of rugged peaks and flower meadows. It was a rewarding experience that was soon to somehow get even better. Driving back from hiking, I could see the Noctilucent Clouds glowing in waves above the mountains highlighting the comet in the north. I was pretty far from the location I wanted to be at for the night so instead of pushing on I found a dark spot to watch the sky. To my surprise the northern lights took right off, even though I was further south and not expecting to see much, I was left speechless as the sky danced.. When I reached my location for the night, the clouds had faded off, the Aurora had mostly died down and the comet was blocked by the mountain. So I was pretty happy I had stopped when I did for a few shots. It was the best end to an amazing day of adventure & photography ✨🏔 #neowisecomet #noctilucentclouds #auroraborealis #nightsky #neowise
Δείτε αυτή τη δημοσίευση στο Instagram.
Говорят, сейчас можно фотографировать комету Ковид. Ой, простите, Неовайз, перепутал. В общем, тоже присоединился к флешмобу, и вот... Честно говоря, как-то не собирался снимать комету, но она вчера сама мне весь вечер мозолила глаза, пока я около палатки готовил себе ужин. В общем, вместо того, чтобы позалипать в телеграм-чатах перед сном, надел сапоги, и полез в чвакщую жижу со штативом искать красивый ракурс для кометы. Вроде, получилось...
Δείτε αυτή τη δημοσίευση στο Instagram.
Despite not having the ideal equipment to capture the Comet "NEOWISE", I had to give it the ole college try! Not too shabby for a kit lens... For those who haven't seen it in person I highly recommend checking it out. Definitely a cool experience! It's very visible with the naked eye in the NW sky early in the night *if it's clear*. However, if you’re too busy now, and can't make time for it, no worries... You can always wait for it to come around again in 6,000 years 😜 . . . #coventryct #neowise #comet #cometneowise #nightphotography #coventrylake #nightscaper #night_excl #night_shooterz #astrophotography #longexposure #longexpo_addiction #naturalconnecticut #iheartconnecticut #connecticut #connecticut_igers #connecticutgram #nbcct #ctvisit #onlyinconnecticut #nightshooters #ctmixmaster #newengland #ignewengland #naturalnewengland #newengland_igers #nightsky #night_captures #ig_nightscapes #nights_dreamworld
Θα παραμείνει ορατός στο στερέωμα έως και τα μέσα Αυγούστου και όσο περνούν οι ημέρες, θα εμφανίζεται στον ουρανό όλο και πιο νωρίς, δίνοντας ευκαιρίες για εσπερινές και βραδινές παρατηρήσεις.
Δείτε αυτή τη δημοσίευση στο Instagram.
Mi primer intento fotografiando al cometa Neowise. Cuando parecía que el clima me impediría disfrutar de semejante espectáculo, unos días de buen tiempo y noches despejadas me han permitido salir a cazarlo. Se distingue a simple vista con las últimas luces del día, y cuando cae la noche cobra todo su esplendor. La fotografía es el resultado de apilar una serie de 25 tomas a 4s, f2.8, 135mm, ISO3200. No ha quedado mal pero hay algunos errores que corregir. Espero poder volver a intentarlo pero por si el tiempo no lo permite, aquí va la primera. Espero que os guste y que todos podáis verlo, cosas así no se ven todos los días. La próxima vez que pase tan cerca será dentro de 6800 años... #neowise #comet #cometa #astro #astrophoto #stars #night #astrofoto #nocturna #