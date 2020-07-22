View this post on Instagram

Pitbull #pitbull_cra -scroll for English- Εμείς οι άνθρωποι έχουμε το προνόμιο να εκφράζουμε με λέξεις αυτό που νιώθουμε και έτσι κάποια ένστικτα και αισθήσεις έχουν κοιμηθεί. Κάποια πλάσματα εκεί έξω όμως, υπολογίζουν μόνο στο να ακούγεται η σιωπή τους. Ο πίτμπουλ είναι ένας υπερήλικος γατούλης, υγιής, ανάρρωσε από το βαρύ παρελθόν του και ζητάει μόνο μια γωνία στο σπίτι σου με ασφάλεια. 🐈 Αν έχεις μέσα σου αξίες που δεν έχουν κοιμηθεί στείλε sms στο 6955589216 η μνμ στην σελίδα μας για να υιοθετήσεις τον Pitbull. We people have the words to express our feelings, so many of our instincts and senses are inactive. But many creatures out there only count on that their silence can be heard. Pitbull is an elder cat, healthy, recovered from his past and asks for a safe corner in your house. 🐈 If you still have inside you values that are still active please text at +306955588216 or send a msg to our page to adopt Pitbull. #catsfromgreece #athenscats #lookingforhome #helpagreekstray #saveastrayfromgreece #catadoption #catsofinstagram #kittensofinstagram #adoptdontshop #lifopets #cat_rescue_athens #γάτος #αδέσποτα #αδεσποτακι #γατακι #γατούλης #catfriends #catsofathens #open_cra_cages #tierschutzkatze #tierschutzkatzen #katzensucheneinzuhause