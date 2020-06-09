• Δείτε κι εσείς τις φωτό σας στο timeline μας (προσθέτοντας #lifopets στις φωτογραφίες που ανεβάζετε στο instagram)
View this post on Instagram
Meli 🐰 #adoptnotshop #greekcats #lifopets #catsofinstagram #catstagram #greekcatsadopted
View this post on Instagram
Καταπιέζοντας έναν μικρό λύκο να με αγαπήσει ☺️☺️ #nefestories vol. 258 Πέρα από την πλάκα, δεν είναι όλα τα σκυλιά χαδιάρικα ούτε θέλουν να γνωρίσουν τον οποιονδήποτε συναντούν στο δρόμο - πόσο μάλλον να τον συμπαθήσουν. Μην χαιδεύετε ποτέ σκύλο χωρίς να ρωτήσετε αν θέλει χάδια. Και αν είναι αδέσποτος, δώστε του το χώρο να έρθει αυτός σε εσάς. Το ότι τρώει από το χέρι σας ή στέκεται δίπλα σας ΔΕΝ είναι σημάδια πως θέλει να τον χαιδέψετε. #doggocolectivo #dog #dogs #doggo #lifopets #pet #petstagram #maligator #shepherd #wolf #bestwoof #goodgirl #furbaby #doglover #dogadvice #mondaymotivation #animals #respect #animalrights #thessaloniki #greece
View this post on Instagram
Σώτος.... μάγκας.... #mycat #blackandwhite #lifopets #instacats
View this post on Instagram
We’ve been working from home and these two have been enjoying their extra time with us ❤️🐶! Stay safe out there.
View this post on Instagram
#happysunday #friends wherever you are ❤️❤️❤️ #dogsofinstagram #dogstagram #dogsoftheday #instadog #instadogs #petsofinstagram #petsagram #petsoftheday #instapet #instapets #dogphotography #petphotography #dogsoflondon #dogsofnottinghill #londondog #londondogs #londondogsofinstagram #mygarden #relaxingwithmusic #relaxing #sundayfunday #ilovemydog #mydogiscutest #lifopets