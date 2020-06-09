• Δείτε κι εσείς τις φωτό σας στο timeline μας (προσθέτοντας #lifopets στις φωτογραφίες που ανεβάζετε στο instagram)

 

 

 

Meli 🐰 #adoptnotshop #greekcats #lifopets #catsofinstagram #catstagram #greekcatsadopted

Καταπιέζοντας έναν μικρό λύκο να με αγαπήσει ☺️☺️ #nefestories vol. 258 Πέρα από την πλάκα, δεν είναι όλα τα σκυλιά χαδιάρικα ούτε θέλουν να γνωρίσουν τον οποιονδήποτε συναντούν στο δρόμο - πόσο μάλλον να τον συμπαθήσουν. Μην χαιδεύετε ποτέ σκύλο χωρίς να ρωτήσετε αν θέλει χάδια. Και αν είναι αδέσποτος, δώστε του το χώρο να έρθει αυτός σε εσάς. Το ότι τρώει από το χέρι σας ή στέκεται δίπλα σας ΔΕΝ είναι σημάδια πως θέλει να τον χαιδέψετε. #doggocolectivo #dog #dogs #doggo #lifopets #pet #petstagram #maligator #shepherd #wolf #bestwoof #goodgirl #furbaby #doglover #dogadvice #mondaymotivation #animals #respect #animalrights #thessaloniki #greece

Σώτος.... μάγκας.... #mycat #blackandwhite #lifopets #instacats

