• Δείτε κι εσείς τις φωτό σας στο timeline μας (προσθέτοντας #lifopets στις φωτογραφίες που ανεβάζετε στο instagram).
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
#gsdlife #gsdpuppy #gsd#gsdofInstagram# #gsdloversofinstagram #gsdofinsta #gsdstagram #gsdlove #gsdlovers #gsdofigworld #gsdofig #gsdforlife#germanshepher #germanshepherds #germansheoherddogs #germanshepherdlovers #germanshepherdofig #germansheoherdofinstagram #germanshepherdlove #longhairgsd #longhairgermanshepherd #lifopets #thessaloniki #skg #valentines_day
View this post on Instagram
Me and my shadow 🥰 . . #brothers #brotherfromanothermother #cutecats #finallyfriends #gingercat #blackcat #chatnoir #gatonegro #myshadow #bestbuds #catsofinstagram #jacksongalaxy #teamcatmojo #twoisbetterthanone #mycatfromhell #soclose #scott_gingerale #satanas #meowmeow #cats #catsagram #cats_of_instagram #cats_of_world #lovecats #9gagfunoff #blackandginger #orangecat #lifopets #adoptdontshop #rescuecats