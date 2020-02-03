• Δείτε κι εσείς τις φωτό σας στο timeline μας (προσθέτοντας #lifopets στις φωτογραφίες που ανεβάζετε στο instagram).

 

 

 

 

 

View this post on Instagram

🐾 Σε βλέπω στο ποτήρι μου.. 🥃

A post shared by Κωνσταντiνος Πi (@kostis_pi) on

 

 

 

 

 