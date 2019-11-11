• Δείτε κι εσείς τις φωτό σας στο timeline μας (προσθέτοντας #lifopets στις φωτογραφίες που ανεβάζετε στο instagram).

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

View this post on Instagram

Nap time for Mokka #mokka #mysweetprincess #dogs #lovedogs #lifopets #naptime #dogpaws #instadogs #dogsofinsta

A post shared by Mokka (@mokkagr) on

 