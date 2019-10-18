View this post on Instagram

Oh, hello fellas, I'm Tyson The Dog. I was a stray and @giannisdamous was trying to find me a home until I found my mom. I loooove her. I love my friends. I really love food. I also love to run as you can see. And sometimes I'm like Goofy . • • #tysonthedog #labmix #greatdanemix #labradane #adoptdontshop #adoptastray #dog #doggram #doggo #doggy #instadog #doglover #doge #doggie #doğa #doggram #dogsofworld #dogoftheday #dogsofinstagram #pet #lifopets #lifodog #woof #dogscorner #dognose #greekdog #pawsofinstagram