View this post on Instagram

Twiggy This baby supports many of the definitions of… a princess! She is sweet, smart, cute, beautiful, assertive, but also very cuddly. She will always be there for you and help you out with any matter, never criticizing, only lovingly and bravely! She is looking for her forever home, where they will adore her, spoil her rotten, protect her, exactly as she deserves. She was born in May 2019. She will be given with contract of adoption for in house living only, within Attica’s area only, de-wormed, vaccinated. Her new guardian will be required to spay her, at the appropriate age, and cover her microchip’s cost. Contact tel. number +30 698 898 4135. #adopt #adoption #adoptme #dontshopadopt #adoptdontshop #strays #straysofathens #straysofinstagram #straysofgreece #cats #cat #catsofinstagram #catsofathens #catsofgreece #catsoftheday #catsforadoption #catstagram #instacat #instacats #rescued #rescuedcat #rescuedpetsofinstagram #foster #spayandneuter #saveastray #greekcats #lifopets #athens #pawsofinstagram