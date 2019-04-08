View this post on Instagram

"Hooman, stay at home or I will torture the dog while you are out 🐈🐯🦁!" . . . #stayAtHome #halfblindcat #instapet #lifopets #creature #catsofinstagram #catstagram #cattitude #Friki #Freideriki #cat #cats_of_instagram #poordog #AdoptDontShop #WeAreBetterWithPets #petstagram #rescuecat #Karolos #itsfriday