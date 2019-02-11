• Δείτε κι εσείς τις φωτό σας στο timeline μας (προσθέτοντας #lifopets στις φωτογραφίες που ανεβάζετε στο instagram).

 

 

 

View this post on Instagram

Lucky girl 🍀 | #dogstagram . . . #dogstyle #dog #dogsofinstagram #lifopets #athens

A post shared by Luna The Victorian (@luna.the.victorian) on

 

View this post on Instagram

#instalifo #lifopets #catsofinstagram #cat #istanbul #pet

A post shared by Miltos (@mil.gaitan) on

 

 

 

View this post on Instagram

Kindness is like snow. It beautifies everything it covers. ~Kahlil Gibran

A post shared by Kelly Veroplidou (@kelly_ver) on

 

 

View this post on Instagram

Έρωτας 🐕 #dog #doglover #happiness #love #smile #instalifo #lifo #lifopets

A post shared by Nantia Gel (@nantia__nant) on

 

 

 

View this post on Instagram

I want to spend my winter like this 😎Lou Lou ❤️

A post shared by Katerina Vasilonikolidaki (@labyrinth_studios_plakias) on

 

View this post on Instagram

Good night from us ❤️❤️ #gn #khaleesi #mylove #lifopets #mygirl #winter #bedstories

A post shared by Dimitris Venetos (@d1m1tr1s_venetos) on

 

 

View this post on Instagram

•Mein herz Brennt(a) ❤️ #crazycatlady#lifopets#cats#mypet#brennta

A post shared by Niki Touliatou (@niki_tlt) on

 

 

View this post on Instagram

The name of this 4month old male kitten means amazing things! Is the one who has the potential to attain spiritual enlightenment… can become great spiritual guide… fantastic psychologist… or very good physician thanks to the ability to connect with everyone on a human level! Ok then! Maybe we should keep him for ourselves? Because he is still very young, we can guarantee the last capacity, that of the ability to connect, because…he is always purring! The others you will discover when he gets a little older, so he can make you proud parents! Schnurri was born around April 2018. He will be given for adoption to live exclusively indoors, in the Attica region, on condition he be neutered at the appropriate age. His new guardian will be required to cover the cost of microchipping him. Contact tel. number 6936631269 #adopt #adoption #adoptme #dontshopadopt #adoptdontshop #strays #straysofathens #straysofinstagram #straysofgreece #cats #cat #catsofinstagram #cattsofathens #catsofgreece #catsoftheday #catsforadoption #catstagram #instacat #instacats #rescued #rescuedcat #rescuedpetsofinstagram #foster #spayandneuter #saveastray #greekcats #lifopets #athens #pawsofinstagram

A post shared by SCARS, Greece (@scarsgr) on

 

View this post on Instagram

Our dog model!!! #chowchow #mycrazdogs #doglovers #dogslife #dogsofinstgram #dogs #lifopets #instalifo #instaphotos 🐾🐾🐾

A post shared by Eddie&Fay (@my_craz_dogs) on

 

 

 

View this post on Instagram

#vrasidas #lifopets #cat #catsofgreece #catsofinstagram

A post shared by Vrasidas The Cat (@vrasidas_cat) on

 

 

 

 

 

View this post on Instagram

Lazy on a Sunday morning #yukithedog #lovemypets #adoptdontshop #lifopets #instapets

A post shared by jvoudouri (@jvoudouri) on

 

 

View this post on Instagram

Σοβαρόφατσες [#skilothemi #mydogsarebetterthanyours #rallymyroommate #olagiaenatreat #lifopets #dogs]

A post shared by Marileta Asimakopoulou (@_marileta_) on

 

 