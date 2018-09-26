• Δείτε κι εσείς τις φωτό σας στο timeline μας (προσθέτοντας #lifopets στις φωτογραφίες που ανεβάζετε στο instagram).
“What greater gift than the love of a cat?” ~ ~ ~ #ig_greece #wu_greece #nature_greece #lifopets #igers_greece #cat #catsofinstagram #cats #greecelover_gr #reasonstovisitgreece #greece #catsandgreece #catsofgreece #catsofinsta #igcats #catsoninstagram #catsoftheday #catphoto #catgram #catsoftheworld #bestcats_oftheworld #greekcats
It’s their puppy smell that haunts you #tommy #mylifewithdogs #instapets #lifopets #mylifewithdogsingreece
Yin and Yang are the two opposite poles of nature and life, that complete each other. Yang is the white. It is responsible for the constant movement, the aggression, the initiative, the creativity, the male power, the sky, the light, the fire, the boldness. Yin is the black. It is responsible for the darkness, the immobility, the submission, the feminine nature, the moon, the night. Together they complete each other, the depend on each other, the one creates the other and together they make the perfect whole. In a way, Sunny and Pamuk make together the perfect cat. The one completes the other, they are different, but they are also attached to each other, as if their uniqueness depends on the duality in which they grew up in and in which they live. They were raised without a mother cat, in a house of four dogs and two humans who didn’t really know what it’s like to share a home with a cat. The discovered their feline nature on their own, teaching each other, and gave cat lessons to the humans that serve them (eeh.. that foster them!). They are healthy, friendly with humans and dogs, and aggressive to shoes, curtains and things that hang from above, and because this ad cannot go on forever, their relationship can be briefly described like this: “Oh, you stumbled! Let me knock you down once and for all!” They were born in June 2018 and they will be rehomed together. Their story: https://www.facebook.com/pg/scars.gr/photos/?tab=album&album_id=1389529447816852 Their video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mbluqaygvwk #adopt #adoption #adoptme #dontshopadopt #adoptdontshop #strays #straysofathens #straysofinstagram #straysofgreece #cats #cat #catsofinstagram #cattsofathens #catsofgreece #catsoftheday #catsforadoption #catstagram #instacat #instacats #rescued #rescuedcat #rescuedpetsofinstagram #foster #spayandneuter #saveastray #greekcats #lifopets #athens #pawsofinstagram
Me, my tongue and my pawrent!!! . . . #lifopets #boxersofinstagram #dogsofinstagram #boxer #dog #boxerdog #dogs #boxergram #dogstagram #boxerlove #instadog #boxerpuppy #puppy #boxeraddict #doggy #boxers #dogoftheday #boxerlife #doglover #boxernation #nationalpetday #boxerdogs #dogs_of_instagram #ilovemyboxer #cute #boxerworld #doggo #ilovemydog #boxerclub #love
Prince Paplo Purrrito had enough of this summer! His dreaming of autumn breeze and rain! #cats #cat #catsofinstagram #catsgram #catsoftheday #catslover #instacat #kitty #meow #cats_of_instagram #catsgram #catsofworld #cute #catlife #catalover #pet #lifopets #lifopet #catloversclub
#pet #simba #cat #catsofinstagram #catslovers #atthebalcony #catsoninstagram #catworld #greyblue #russianblue #russianbluecat #russianbluestyle #greeneyes #instacat #instaphoto #instapic #instalifo #lifopets #september #hugs #cuddles #mycatisawesome #mycatisbetterthanyours #cantmesswithus #brunette #freckles
Undoubtedly the cutest dog in the world... . . #elvis #cavalierkingcharles #cavalierworld #cavlife #cavalierkingcharlesspaniel #cavalierlove_feature #ckcs #lifopets #dog #dogoftheday #dogstagram #pet #rescuedog #rescuepetsofinstagram #excellent_dogs #dogphotography #seniordog
#petsofinstagram #lifopets #instalifo #instamood #instagood #instadaily #catsofinstagram #catlife #cats #igers #ig_greece #ig_europe #cutecats #athensvibe #athensvoice #instagramers #cat #animallovers #catlovers #kitties #mypet #catstagram #meow #meowbox #bestmeow #topcatsclub #whitecat #kittens
This is what pure love looks like ♡ __ We either snuggle each other or we end up falling asleep while looking at one another - cara a cara as Italians say... 🐾 . . . . . #thelongshortstories #minisausagedog #longhaireddachshund #bassotto #everysquareastory #bigsausagerolls #buzzfeedanimals #lovestories #darlingdaily #chooselovely #pawsomedachshunds #sausagedogs #happypuppy #pawfect #lifo #pawfection #persuepretty #urban_greece #lifopets #mustlovedogs #athensvoice #visualcrush #alltags_gr #puppylife #makeyousmilestyle @puppy_tales @puppyzone @dogs @thedogist @thedodo @dachshundappreciation @thedoxieworld
At #home #cats_of_instagram #catportrait #cat #greekcats #man #manstyle #bearded #mature #lifopets #affection #pets_of_instagram #petslover #pet
"ʙᴇɪɴɢ ʜᴀᴩᴩʏ ɴᴇᴠᴇʀ ɢᴏᴇs ᴏᴜᴛ ᴏғ sᴛʏʟᴇ..." ~ Lɪʟʟʏ Pᴜʟɪᴛᴢᴇʀ ~ ￣￣￣￣￣￣￣￣￣ #dog #happydog #style #hat #hatstyle #doglovers #lifo #instalifo #lifopets #instadog #instadogs #dogwithstyle #blackandwhite #blacknwhite #bwphotography #vsco #vscocam #travellingthroughtheworld #vscodog #dogportrait #belgrade #serbia #instaserbia #europe #europe_ig #europe_gallery #europe_vacations #europe_greatshots #europestyle
#cat #cats #catsofinstagram #catoftheday #caturday #catlover #catstagram #catlife #ilovemycat #lovecats #petstagram #lifopets #simba_and_tarzan
#foivi #adoptdontshop #instalife #dogstagram #dogtrainer #instadog #dogs #photoftheday #straydog #basicobedience #doglover #rescueadog #instalifo #nikon #straynomore #dogs_of_instagram #dogoftheday #dogs_of_world #doglife #dogphotography #dogtrainerrafa #dogfriendly #dogtraining #mydog #lifopets
moments... #puglife #puglove #pugdogs #instapug #pugstagram #mrjinxthepug #kisskissthepug #pugmoments #lifopets
Missy’s reaction seeing me try to fit into last years’ clothes 🐱❤️ #missy #such_a_poser #cat #cats #catsagram #catstagram #instagood #kitten #kitty #kittens #pet #pets #animal #animals #petstagram #petsagram #photooftheday #catsofinstagram #ilovemycat #instagramcats #instalifo #catoftheday #lovecats #furry #lovekittens #catlover #instacat #instalifo #lifopets #mycatisbetterthanyours
With my best friend #whiteshepherd #lifopets #dogstagram #instadog #bestfriends
Let's salute this handsome boy, Petros😻quiet but playful he judges you from above Special thanks to his mum @m_a_r_y_pa 💕💓💕 . .. ... #catsofinstagram #catportrait #catloversclub #cat_features #ig_cats #ig_catclub #ig_catoftheday #kitty #cats_of_world #petlover #petoftheday #petphotography #petfluencer #igers_greece #ig_photooftheday #ig_thessaloniki #thessaloniki #greecestagram #ig_picoftheday #thefluffproject #lifopets #life_greece
Currently in that mood🔺🔺🔺 Do not take yourself too seriously #lifopets #instalifo #doglovers #selfie #dogselfie #funnydog #funnyface #dogfeatures #dogdaily #dogsofinstagram #huskycollie #huskycolliemix #quotes #laughatyourmistakes #optimistic #optimisticquotes #roundphot0
Come on it's Monday 😭😭 WHAT DO YOU WANT FROM ME??? 😰🐕🐈 . . . #boxer #boxers #boxerdog #boxerdogs #adorable #cute #dog #pet #boxerclub #boxeraddict #iloveboxers #boxersofinstagram #boxerlife #boxerpix #boxerlove #boxerworld #boxergram #whiteboxer #whiteboxerdog #whiteboxersofinstagram #whiteboxers #boxersunlimited #boxer_feature #theboxerworld #boxersofpetsagram #scppfeatures #lifopets #boxerdogcentral
Μπορεί και πιο χαμογελαστός!!! #rigas #veroiasopenair #lifopets #goldenretriever ©️@alegi__