• Δείτε κι εσείς τις φωτό σας στο timeline μας (προσθέτοντας #lifokitchen στις φωτογραφίες που ανεβάζετε στο instagram).

 

There is nothing like fresh corn on the cob roasted in the oven. 😋 1. Preheat your oven at 180 degrees of Celsius, fan. 2. Drizzle the corns with olive oil, salt and pepper. 3. Bake corn for 30 minutes, or until tender. #livethelittlethings #mycommontable #saveur #still_life_gallery #foodandwine #f52grams #feedfeed @thefeedfeed #foodstylist #verilymoment #theartofslowliving #onthetable #lifeandthyme #beautifulcuisines #feastagram @foodblogfeed #foodblogfeed #thatauthenticfeeling #aquietstyle #gatheringslikethese #rslove #buzzfeedfood #lifokitchen #theartofslowliving #simplepleasures #huffposttaste #thechalkboardeats #eattheworld #hautecuisines #foodblog #tetisflakes

Η δημοσίευση κοινοποιήθηκε από το χρήστη Teti's flakes (@tetisflakes) στις

 

Μα πώς περνάνε οι μέρες και σήμερα είναι πάλι #ΚάθεΔευτέραΠαγωτό , ούτε που το καταλαβαινω... Σήμερα θυμάμαι αυτό το παγωτό και ένα δάκρυ τρέχει από τα μάτια μου... Ένα παγωτό τριπλής σοκολατας (😳), ένα από τα πιο α-πί-θα-να παγωτά που έχω φτιάξει ever. Η συνταγή, κλασικά, στο αρχείο του blog. Αχ... #myblissfood #icecream #iscreamforicecream #chocolate #chocolatelover #lifokitchen #food52grams #foodism #foodblogger #foodstagram #instafood #hautecuisines #onthetable #huffposttaste #tastingtable #buzzfeast #cookingnetwork #fellowmag

Η δημοσίευση κοινοποιήθηκε από το χρήστη Chryssa Lambrianidou (@myblissfood_chryssa) στις

 

Fast food θαλασσινών έχουμε δοκιμάσει; Στο Polignano a Mare, το οποίο βρίσκεται 20 λεπτάκια από το Μπάρι και είναι ένα μαγικό μέρος για να κάνεις μπάνιο, γραφικό, με σοκάκια γεμάτο μικρά μαγαζάκια όπως τα δικά μας ελληνικά νησιά θα βρεις το @pescariaofficial . Οι επιλογές σε panini είναι η μια καλύτερη από την άλλη και η γεύση μαγική!!! Δοκίμασα panino με ταρτάρ κόκκινης γαρίδας, μελιτζάνα, μοτσαρέλα μαριναρισμένη με καρύδα, τσιπς πατάτας, ρόκα, μαγιονέζα και τραγανό μπεϊκον, το οποίο μου πρότειναν ως must eat! Πάνε όλα αυτά μαζί; Αν πάνε λέει;! Είναι απλά τρομερό! #UrbanFoodJunkieTravelstoPolignanoaMare • • #urbanfoodjunkie #pescariaofficial #polignanoamare #puglia #pugliagram #puglia_city #italy #italyfood #seafood #seafoodlover #traveleats #lifokitchen #lifomag #eatingfortheinsta #athensvoice #popagandagr #gamberi #italiamia #greekfoodblogger #foodblogger #foodie #nomnom #yummy #tastespotting #igfood #foodstagram #instafood #panino

Η δημοσίευση κοινοποιήθηκε από @ _urbanfoodjunkie_ στις

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Hello #toasttuesday friends 💙 it's a party flavours _ 2 flaxseed cracker • 1/2 banana • blueberries • 1 tbsp tahini & cacao _ and everything is beautiful 🤤💦 _ Have a wonderful day lovers 🌸😘 ___________________________ Καλημέρα σε όλους τους φίλους μου 💙 αγαπάμε πρωινό με υπέροχες γεύσεις που μας γεμίζουν ενέργεια 😎 _ 2 κράκερ με λιναρόσπορο • 1/2 μπανάνα • μύρτιλα • 1 κ.σ. ταχίνι & κακάο _ και όλα μοιάζουν μαγικά 🤤💦 _ Να έχετε μια υπέροχη μέρα 🌸😘 . . . #banana #tahini #chocolate #blueberries #healthyrecipes @toastsforall #toastsforall #ToastLikeRobin #f52grams @instagram #healthybreakfast #foodstagram #breakfastideas #fuelyourbody #foodblogger #cleaneats #plantbased #healthyfoodshare #ilovebreakfast #foodstyling #foodblogfeed #feedfeed #nourish #foodphotography #eeeeeats #healthychoices #beautifulcuisines @beautifulcuisines @food_glooby #gloobyfood @foodblogfeed #fitnessfood #lifokitchen #veganbreakfast

Η δημοσίευση κοινοποιήθηκε από το χρήστη 🌸 Eugenia 🌸 (@healthynutritiouslife) στις

 

🇬🇧Feeling blessed over this awesome bowl of happiness, packed with pure nutrition, plantbased protein at its finest, and most importantly packed with flavour! Way to go Mario! I wish you all the best for this brave step of yours to feed your clients fresh & healthy options here at lovely Scunthorpe and lets just put some more greek notes to it! 🌱💕🌷✌🏼😘 @envyalldaybar1 . 🇬🇷Πόσο τυχερή αισθάνομαι για αυτό το μπώλ ευτυχίας, φουλ στην αγνή θρέψη, φυτική πρωτεΐνη στα καλύτερά της, και κυρίως φουλ στην γεύση! Μπράβο βρε Μάριε, εύχομαι ότι καλύτερο στο παράτολμο εγχείρημα σου να γεμίσεις υγεία και ζωντάνια τα πιάτα όσων έρθουν στο μαγαζί σου, στο συμπαθές Scunthorpe, και να βάλουμε και άλλες ελληνικές πινελιές! 🌷🌱✌🏼😘 @envyalldaybar1 . . . @envyalldaybar1 #scunthorpe #vegetarian#seagan #salmonbowl #plantbaseddiet #plantbasedpower#healthyfood#huffposttaste#feedfeed#f52grams#cleaneats#wholefoods#organic#sustainablefood#seagan#foodandwine#homemadeishapiness#beautifulcuisines#hautecuisines#heresmyfood#tastingtable#nutritious#eatrealfood#thekitchn#healthycuisines#thenewhealthy#eatmoreplants#buzzfeast#gloobyfood#balilife

Η δημοσίευση κοινοποιήθηκε από το χρήστη Angeliki Spanos (@puremomentum) στις

 

Φθάνει επιτέλους και ο μήνας που βγαίνουν τα σύκα. Τα αγαπαμε πολύ τα σύκα και αγαπαμε ακόμα πιο πολυ αυτό το τσιζκεικ με σύκα και μουστοκούλουρα! 🎉 Ερχεται σύντομα ξανά αυτη η συνταγη σε κατι φανταστικό! #staytuned ✌🏼️ • #tv_living #still_life_gallery #thebakefeed #f52 #food52 #ohmydeerblog #foodblog #foodblogger #greekfoodblogger #greekfoodblog #tv_stilllife #partyalphabet #tv_foodlovers #κέικ #ζαχαροπλαστική #γλυκά #τούρτα #canon_greece @canongreece #canonfanphotos #lifokitchen #cheesecake #figs #σύκα

Η δημοσίευση κοινοποιήθηκε από το χρήστη Sophia Mnlt ☁️ (@ohmydeerblog) στις

 

 

 

Κριθαρότο θαλασσινών. #seafood #dinner #food #foodporn #foodie #foodgasm #lifokitchen #instalifo #instafood #foodpic #foodstagram #fykifyki #portorafti

Η δημοσίευση κοινοποιήθηκε από το χρήστη tezzz (@tereza_karv) στις

 

 

 

Want to know the answer to the ever burning question of what to make for dinner tonight? PITACOS! These quick and easy pita bread tacos with spicy minced beef and beans will become your favorite weeknight dinner! Link for the recipe in profile 😋😋😋 . . #greek #mexican #tacos #pita #beef #buzzfeast #f52grams #eattheworld #huffposttaste #thebakefeed #hauteigram #feedfeed #grubzone #hautecuisines #thehungrybites #Thehub_food #saveur #greatist #gloobyfood #lifokitchen #heresmyfood #forkyeah #lefooding #eatmunchies #eater #foodandwine #MakesMeWhole #rslove @food52 @thefeedfeed @thrillist @lefooding @foodandwine @munchies @eater @wholefoods @food_glooby

Η δημοσίευση κοινοποιήθηκε από το χρήστη Makos • Mediterranean food 🍉 (@thehungrybites) στις

 

 

#some_special_things_for_special_people #family #foodporn #lifokitchen #της_γραβιερας_το_καγκελο(Κρήτη-Πρέβεζα-Ίος)

Η δημοσίευση κοινοποιήθηκε από το χρήστη Harrys (@v_harrys) στις

 

· Half Chocolate 💘 Half Caramel ·

Η δημοσίευση κοινοποιήθηκε από το χρήστη Anastasia Varelidou (@anastasia_varel) στις

 

 

 

#μαριλένακαικαλήσαςόρεξη #μακαρόνια #συνταγή #lifokitchen #f52grams

Η δημοσίευση κοινοποιήθηκε από το χρήστη Μαριλένα (@roukcook) στις

 

Good Morning choco lovers 💛 it's a protein Shake 🍌 with 》 250 ml coconut milk • 1/2 frozen banana • 2 tsp Matcha Protein • 1 tsp cacao powder • 1/2 tsp ginger _ mixed up in your blender and Served with 2 tbsp Granola on top 🥄 Enjoy it 🤩😘 ___________________________ Καλημέρα Σόκο-φίλοι μου 💛 ξεκίνα τη μέρα σου με το πιο εύκολο Shake Πρωτεΐνης 🍌 Συνταγή 》 250 ml γάλα καρύδας • 1/2 παγωμένη μπανάνα • 2 κ.γ. Matcha Protein (ή σκόνη πρωτεΐνης της επιλογής σου) • 1 κ.γ. κακάο σε σκόνη • 1/2 τζίντζερ σε σκόνη _ ανακατεύουμε όλα μαζί στο μπλέντερ και Σερβίρουμε με 1 κ.σ. Granola 🥄 Πιο απολαυστικό .. δεν γίνεται 🤩😘 . . . #chocolate #shake #fitnessfood #veganbreakfast #healthyrecipes #lifokitchen @foodblogfeed #foodblogfeed #smoothieoftheday #healthysmoothie #healthybreakfast #foodstagram #breakfastideas #fuelyourbody #vegansofig #cleaneats #plantbased #healthyfoodshare #ilovebreakfast #foodstyling #nutrition #feedfeed #nourish #f52grams #eeeeeats #healthychoices #beautifulcuisines @beautifulcuisines #gloobyfood @food_glooby @thefeedfeed #smoothie_planet @smoothie_planet #smoothie #veganrecipes

Η δημοσίευση κοινοποιήθηκε από το χρήστη 🌸 Eugenia 🌸 (@healthynutritiouslife) στις

 

 

 

 

#foodporn#healthyrecipes#eatclean#avocadotoast#egg#turkey#sundriedtomato#nomnomnom#mydinner#pharmacistdinner#foodlovers#lifokitchen#foodphotography 🥑🥑

Η δημοσίευση κοινοποιήθηκε από το χρήστη Konstantina 🌈 (@its.konstantina_) στις

 