Δείτε κι εσείς τις φωτό σας στο timeline μας (προσθέτοντας το #instalifo στις φωτογραφίες που ανεβάζετε στο instagram).
• the ocean is where I belong •
I met them this summer in #Sifnos, childhood friends and classmates. One of them came to live permanently on the island after years of a super career in London. The other three come every summer and spend some days together. They were having some ice cream in Artemonas. "And why are you all dressed the same?" I asked. "There was a charity event in Apollonia and we wanted to help". "Listen", I asked, "can I take a photo of you?". "Why not?" said the blonde girl, leaving the others looking at me with disbelief. Ioanna, who returned to Greece after 20 years in London, aroused my curiosity. "Why did you come back?" I asked her. "And why Sifnos?". "Because something was not filling me there" she told me. "At first I returned to Athens but it did not fill me there either. So I took a ship and came to work here. Whatever you do, do it so that it fills you up, that is what we were always told and I understand the way they meant it. But I think it has more to do with shape. It is about fitting in the shape of your own like the plaster in the mold or like the pieces of a puzzle. Whatever it takes to fill your inner corners, not leaving places inaccessible and empty". "But if it has to fill you full up, isn't it a bit suffocating? Where will there be room for the others, or for yourself to be able to spread out?" I asked. "And what if we fit in smaller parts and therefore in the wrong shape?" she replied. "We were trained like that, but why do we choose to live cramped? The opposite takes a lot of courage. Because we are afraid to take our space or give it to others out of the fear that they may leave. But cutting that rope is always an option". One of the four girls is not Greek, easy to spot her though. Hint: She is not the blonde one.
Είναι γραφτό,είναι γραμμένο. Εμείς υπήρξαμε. Πρέπει να είμαστε. Κάτι μας έφερε να είμαστε. . . . #phaedraslove #phaedra #sarakane #body #nature #closeup #black #white #blackandwhite #photoshooting #stademagazine #photovogue #instalifo #vsco #vscocam #vscophile #opheliastour
Trendy στο Λευκό τον Πύργο... 😷 ____________________ . #greece #thessaloniki #skg #instalifo
Once again I'm behind the camera, but it's worth uploading after a great weekend!
