Δείτε κι εσείς τις φωτό σας στο timeline μας (προσθέτοντας το #instalifo στις φωτογραφίες που ανεβάζετε στο instagram).

 

Δείτε αυτή τη δημοσίευση στο Instagram.

Σε καιρούς καραντίνας....

Η δημοσίευση κοινοποιήθηκε από το χρήστη Thanos Klonopoulos (@tklonos) στις

 

Δείτε αυτή τη δημοσίευση στο Instagram.

☁️☁️☁️ . . . . . #beardmen #thebeardedway #lifo #men #instalifo #boy_gr #hoscos #boy #malemodel #greek #style #morning #sunlight

Η δημοσίευση κοινοποιήθηκε από το χρήστη 𝘒𝘰𝘯𝘴𝘵𝘢𝘯𝘵𝘪𝘯𝘰𝘴 (@kkoukias) στις

 

 

 

 

Δείτε αυτή τη δημοσίευση στο Instagram.

🧑♥️🐶 - - - - #new #photooftheday #photoshoot #igers_greece #ig_boy #instamoment #bnw #pet #streetstyle #mensfashion #menwithclass #blackandwhite #instagood #instalifo #lifo #love #vintage #poland #dog #poznan #puppy #ootd #fashionkilla #fashion #retro #skg #poznan #athens

Η δημοσίευση κοινοποιήθηκε από το χρήστη Konstantinos Madias (@konstantinos_madias) στις

 

 

Δείτε αυτή τη δημοσίευση στο Instagram.

Stay home 🏡

Η δημοσίευση κοινοποιήθηκε από το χρήστη Apostolis Chanis (@apostolischanis) στις

 

Δείτε αυτή τη δημοσίευση στο Instagram.

(Τοτε που βγαίναμε έξω.. πριν καμία εβδομάδα δηλαδη)

Η δημοσίευση κοινοποιήθηκε από το χρήστη jenny (@jennyskrepi) στις

 

Δείτε αυτή τη δημοσίευση στο Instagram.

Χαρμολύπη... Είναι το συναίσθημα κατα το οποίο νιώθεις χαρά για κάτι που συνήθως σε κάνει λυπημένο. Αυτή τουλάχιστον είναι η δίκη μου εξήγηση... Translate Charmolipi: is an old Greek word made up of ‘chara’ (joy) and ‘lipi’ (sadness). There is no equivalent word in English, it means a feeling of happiness and sadness at the sad time. But i give in this word a different meaning. #happiness #sadness #memories #blackandwhite #feelings #quarantine #mood #moodoftheday #man #men #menstyle #greek #greekguy #greece #thessaloniki #skg #skgstories #picoftheday #selfie #followers #instagram #instalike #instalifo #instalife #instagramers #igers #igers_greece

Η δημοσίευση κοινοποιήθηκε από το χρήστη Vlasis Zafeiropoulos (@vlasz_g9) στις