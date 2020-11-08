• Δείτε κι εσείς τις φωτό σας στο timeline μας (προσθέτοντας #lifopets στις φωτογραφίες που ανεβάζετε στο instagram)

 

 

 

View this post on Instagram

Happy Halloween 🎃🦴 #trickortreat #halloween #cookiethedog #lifopets #maltese #pumpkin

A post shared by @ dr._cookie_ft on

 

View this post on Instagram

#lifopets

A post shared by Axel Rex veronika (@axel__the__dog) on

 

 

View this post on Instagram

Ain't afraid of no ghost! 🎃👻☠️👹🥧(Yeah right!)! Happy Halloween to everyone! Tonight we 'll spend our time eating pumpkin pie and watching horror movies! What are your plans guys! Shout-out to my friends @oliver_thewhippet for this amazing reflec collar from @collarofsweden!! ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀ #halloween #halloweencostume #halloweendecor #Halloween2020 #cairothewhippet #whippetsofgreece #whippetsofig #whippetlife #whippet #whippets #whippetsofinstagram #petsofinstagram #freethegalgo #pumpkinpatch #pumpkin #trickortreat #sighthound #xanthinea #xanthi #whippetoftheday #redhoundcustomergallery #dogofinstgram #dogoftheday #dogs_of_instagram #spooky #dogsofgreece #greekwhippet #greekdogsofinstagram #redhoundfordogs #lifopets

A post shared by Cairo The Whippet (@cairothewhippet) on

 

 

 

 