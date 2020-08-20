View this post on Instagram

Isn’t Fryni a gorgeous #meowdel? Very recently her coat needed trimming as she was fully matted. Check our stories for some #beforeafter photos! ———- Δεν είναι η Φρύνη μας ένα υπέροχο γατομονδέλο; Πρόσφατα χρειάστηκε να περιποιηθούμε τη γούνα της γιατί είχε γεμίσει κόμπους και ακαθαρσίες. Δείτε στα stories μας το πριν και το μετά! ——— #εφταψυχες #athens #ninelivesgreece #catsagram #catrescue #welovecats #gato #katzen #lifopets #catsandgreece #greekcats #rescuecat #bestmeow #athenscats #donate #catcharity #greekstrays #tnr #tnrworks #trapneuter #calico