• Δείτε κι εσείς τις φωτό σας στο timeline μας (προσθέτοντας #lifopets στις φωτογραφίες που ανεβάζετε στο instagram)
View this post on Instagram
🐱 #miky #the #cat #fluffy #lifopets #instacat #fourpaws #instamood #instaphoto
View this post on Instagram
Home, sweet home 🐶🐶 Jerónimo solía estar muy solito, ahora son 2, y ambos están muy felices de hacerse compañía y jugar juntos. 🤎💙 . . . . . . . #dog #happy #happydogs #love #puppy #doodlesoftheworld #labradoodle #instapuppies #doodlesofinstagram #yomequedoencasa #perroespacial #perrosbonitos #perrosdeinstagram #instadogs #mylife #razasdeperros #doglovers #puppylove #puppygram #cachorro #mundocanino #amorcanino #paw #doglife #peludos #perrunos #amorperruno #lifopets #bark #doggystyle🐶
View this post on Instagram
Sternchen in German means little star. The "little" part is only due to age since our baby doll is actually a big star! What could one ask of a kitten? To be beautiful? You do have eyes ... to be playful? We assure you that there is no pause. To be tender? We cannot even begin to describe it. If you meet her you will just melt! For our girl we only want the best family ever. To laugh with her while she is playing, to admire her beauty and an absolute prerequisite, not to be able to stay away from her! Could that family be yours? She was born in May 2020. She will be given for adoption to live exclusively indoors, in the Attica region, on condition that she will be neutered at the appropriate age. Her new guardian will be required to cover the cost of microchipping her. Contact tel. Number +30 693 663 1269 #adopt #adoption #adoptme #dontshopadopt #adoptdontshop #strays #straysofathens #straysofinstagram #straysofgreece #cats #cat #catsofinstagram #catsofathens #catsofgreece #catsoftheday #catsforadoption #catstagram #instacat #instacats #rescued #rescuedcat #rescuedpetsofinstagram #foster #spayandneuter #saveastray #greekcats #lifopets #athens #pawsofinstagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
#Bastet_cra Η μικρή μας Bastet, είναι ένα κοριτσάκι περίπου 3 μηνών! Βρέθηκε με τη μαμά της και τα αδέρφια της σε επικίνδυνο κεντρικό σημείο. Φιλοξενείται και ψάχνει την παντοτινή του οικογένεια! 🌞 Our little Bastet is a girl about 3 months old. She was found with her mother and her siblings on a dangerous spot on the streets. She is looking for his forever home. 🌞 Εάν ενδιαφέρεστε για υιοθεσια στείλτε μας μήνυμα στη σελίδα ή sms στο +306955589216. If you are interesting in adoption please pm our page or text at 306955589216. #catsfromgreece #athenscats #lookingforhome #helpagreekstray #saveastrayfromgreece #catadoption #catsofinstagram #kittensofinstagram #adoptdontshop #lifopets #cat_rescue_athens #γάτος #αδέσποτα #αδεσποτακι #γατακι #γατούλης #catfriends #catsofathens #open_cra_cages #tierschutzkatze #tierschutzkatzen #katzensucheneinzuhause
View this post on Instagram
Stone #Stone_cra -scroll for English- O Stone βρέθηκε με τα δύο αδερφάκια του στο δρόμο χωρίς τη μαμά του. Ίσως κάποιος τα άφησε εκεί,ίσως η μαμά τους κάτι έπαθε και δεν γύρισε ποτέ. Είναι ένα πολυ χαρούμενο , παιχνιδιάρικο γατάκι με πολλή ενέργεια και όρεξη να γνωρίζει καινούργια πράγματα. Ψάχνει το δικό του σπίτι. Stone was found on the streets with his two siblings without his mom. Maybe someone abandoned them there or maybe something happened to their mom and she never came back. He is a very happy, playful kitten with a lot of energy and curiousity for new things. He is looking for his own house. #catsfromgreece #athenscats #lookingforhome #helpagreekstray #saveastrayfromgreece #catadoption #catsofinstagram #kittensofinstagram #adoptdontshop #lifopets #cat_rescue_athens #γάτος #αδέσποτα #αδεσποτακι #γατακι #γατούλης #catfriends #catsofathens #open_cra_cages #tierschutzkatze #tierschutzkatzen #katzensucheneinzuhause
View this post on Instagram
🎼 Ho provato a vivere con te E ho scoperto di essere perfetto Se mi guardo nei tuoi occhi Senza fingere niente Senza cambiare niente🎼🍦🎈 my monkey! my king 👑 my boy! Ready for the summer 😎🤩👌🏻👑🐶💛#myboy #beachday #StoriesWithMeAndRigas #myhommie #monoagapi #moodoftheday #picoftheday #petstagram #lifopets #igersoftheday #igers_gr #instadaily #petlovers #instalifo #goldenretriever #goldenretriever_gr #life_greece #smiles #life_greece #athens #dogmodel #petawesome #puppiesofinstagram #instapuppies #puppygram #welovegoldens #summer