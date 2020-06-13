• Δείτε κι εσείς τις φωτό σας στο timeline μας (προσθέτοντας #lifopets στις φωτογραφίες που ανεβάζετε στο instagram)

 

View this post on Instagram

Beginning of summer 🌞 . . . . . . #lifopets #beard #summertime ##thebeardedway

A post shared by Nikolas (@nzozonis) on

 

 

 

 

View this post on Instagram

Ma, me found pretty flowers

A post shared by Rosalyn (@rosalynstail) on

 

 

View this post on Instagram

Morning coffee ☕️ #italiangreyhound #italiangreyhounds #italiangreyhoundsofinstagram #lifopets #italiangirl

A post shared by Romy Schneider (@r.schneider_9) on

 

View this post on Instagram

Anisa, is a very sweet girl. She is like a little diamond, amongst rocks, she stands out! A truly tender soul. Even if she is just a kitty, who will be a member of a family, a little creature which will need care and love, she has also to share her gentle disposition, her gift? What Han Suyin : “There is nothing stronger in the world than gentleness”… She was born in January 2019. She will be given with contract of adoption for in house living only, within Attica’s area only, spayed, de-wormed, vaccinated. Her new guardian will be required to cover her microchip’s cost. Contact tel. number +30 693 663 1269. #adopt #adoption #adoptme #dontshopadopt #adoptdontshop #strays #straysofathens #straysofinstagram #straysofgreece #cats #cat #catsofinstagram #catsofathens #catsofgreece #catsoftheday #catsforadoption #catstagram #instacat #instacats #rescued #rescuedcat #rescuedpetsofinstagram #foster #spayandneuter #saveastray #greekcats #lifopets #athens #pawsofinstagram

A post shared by SCARS, Greece (@scarsgr) on

 

 

View this post on Instagram

“A happy moment can last a lifetime if you remember to smile when you think of it”. Anonymous

A post shared by Vasso Kaperoni (@iris_fotos) on