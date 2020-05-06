• Δείτε κι εσείς τις φωτό σας στο timeline μας (προσθέτοντας #lifopets στις φωτογραφίες που ανεβάζετε στο instagram)
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
Karolos: Take me a photo, hooman, gonna post it on #instagram Chionati: No way you are posing alone, this German Shepherd whore will comment "🥰🥰🥰" again! . #ThisHappensWhenYouAreSoHandsome . . #AdoptDontShop #WeAreBetterWithPets #petstagram #rescuedog #dog #pet #instapet #instalifo #lifopets #monster #Karolos #dogstagram #dogsofinstagram #instadog #a_dogsworld #pawfluencer #dogfluencer #doglover