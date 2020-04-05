View this post on Instagram

Summer is coming one way or another... stay safe..stay strong.. We will enjoy again the sun and the sea. But in order to do that.. now we have to enjoy our couches 👅👅 • • • #puppy#oneyearold#fluffypuppy#fluffy#tongueout#bobtail#oldsheepdog#oldenglishsheepdogpuppy#oldenglishsheepdogsofinstagram#oldenglishsheepdogofficial#oes#picoftheday#instaphoto#dogsofinstagram#lifopets#sea#sun @dorota_bodzioch