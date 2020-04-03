• Δείτε κι εσείς τις φωτό σας στο timeline μας (προσθέτοντας #lifopets στις φωτογραφίες που ανεβάζετε στο instagram)

 

 

 

View this post on Instagram

| let's cuddle till this is all over | • • • #cats #catlove #catspower #lifopets #potd

A post shared by Eleftheria Drakoulidou (@eleftheriadrakoulidou) on

 

View this post on Instagram

#lifopets#malinoislovers#malinois ❤️❤️❤️❤️

A post shared by efi (@efiantoniou) on

 

 

 

View this post on Instagram

Τα νεύρα του ήταν χάλια και πριν την καραντίνα #lifopets #catsofinstagram #menoumespiti

A post shared by Zeti K (@zetaki1407) on

 

View this post on Instagram

So pretty ♥️ #bianco #biancothedog #dog #family #goldenretriever #dogsofinstagram #love #lifopets

A post shared by Bianco the Dog (@biancopap) on

 

 