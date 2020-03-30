View this post on Instagram

Where is everyone? Dear friends, with everything closed at the historic center of Athens dozens of stray cats are getting hungrier by the day. We are in need of local feeders, if you live in walking distance please help. Thank you 3 Quarters Design for helping out. Our food needs are huge these days. Thanks to Gold-D Greece there is a page to raise food that will be shipped directly to us. https://gold-d.co.uk/Support-9-lives.html ———- Αγαπητοί φίλοι, με κλειστό το ιστορικό κέντρο της Αθήνας δεκάδες αδέσποτες γάτες δεν βρίσκουν τροφή. Χρειαζόμαστε εθελοντές για τάισμα. Αν ζείτε σε κοντινή απόσταση, παρακαλώ βοηθήστε. Ευχαριστούμε τα παιδιά του 3 Quarters Design για την πολύτιμη βοήθεια. Οι ανάγκες μας σε τροφή είναι τεράστιες αυτές τις μέρες. Χάρη στη Gold-D Greece υπάρχει σελίδα για την συγκέντρωση γατοτροφής που θα αποσταλεί απευθείας στις Εφτάψυχες. https://gold-d.co.uk/Support-9-lives.html - - #γατες #εφταψυχες #ninelivesgreece #cats #catrescue #straycats #athenscats #greekcats #catlady #cats #instacats #gato #katzen #lifopets #instacats #catsagram #catsofgreece #catsandgreece #athens #staysafe #coronatime #stayhomestayhealthy #saveagreekstray #staystrong #helpus #thedodo #sos #donate