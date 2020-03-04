• Δείτε κι εσείς τις φωτό σας στο timeline μας (προσθέτοντας #lifopets στις φωτογραφίες που ανεβάζετε στο instagram).

 

 

 

View this post on Instagram

Ουτε να φαω με την ησυχια μου ...😂😂😂

A post shared by Greece-koskan25 (@koskan25) on

 

View this post on Instagram

#alterego #part2 #lifopets

A post shared by nikos kouris (@nikosk14) on

 

 

 

 

 

 

View this post on Instagram

sun shines ☀️🌝🌞 #lifopets #instapets #yorkshireterrier #beutiful

A post shared by Ethan Haitas (@ethanhaitas) on